Can we just talk about Christine Lampard's sweet spring midi skirt?
Christine Lampard wore the sweetest midi skirt while stepping in for Lorraine 

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Christine Lampard looked as beautiful as ever as she presented the Lorraine show on Monday. Stepping in for Lorraine Kelly over the easter break, I for one am so happy to see Christine and her stylish outfits on the morning show - and the TV presenter's latest look made me want to crack out the midi skirt and pretty spring colours immediately.

Wearing a sweet patterned midi skirt with a woven stripe design, the 45-year-old teamed it with a simple pink T-shirt and nude pointed heels from Sosandar.

Christine Lampard wearing a midi skirt and pink tshirt on Lorraine© Instagram
Christine Lampard delighted fans with her spring-ready outfit

Christine's high street skirt is a sale buy from Karen Millen, currently with 40% off. The £89 midi skirt is an elegantly tailored skirt, with a full silhouette and woven stripe pattern. The high waistline makes it uber flattering while the high cotton count - it's made from 89% cotton - makes it great for the warmer temperatures. Nothing like a breathable outfit for the highs of spring and summer!

Available in sizes 6 - 16, I think it's a great wear anywhere purchase than you could as easily wear with sneakers or leather sliders as you could heels.

Add t-shirts to keep it relaxed like Christine; for smartening it up, wear with a blazer or coordinating trophy jacket; or swap a t-shirt for something more formal like a crisp clashing shirt (a pink one would be stunning).

I love New Look's fitted pink ribbed T-shirt to wear with it, as it's a similar mid-pink to Christine's with a figure hugging fit.

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen Woven Stripe Tailored Skirt

Karen Millen Woven Stripe Tailored Skirt© Karen Millen

As well as Christine's fans calling her look "fabulous" and "stunning", Christine's famous friend, the All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, gave the look a pink heart on Instagram too.

Her fans also complimented Christine's presenting skills, calling for the TV star to be a permanent fixture on the ITV show.

I found another of Christine's high street buys on sale, and is another brilliant spring fashion piece too. Earlier in the year, Christine wowed Lorraine viewers in a ditsy print dress from Topshop.

Christine Lampard on Lorraine wearing Topshop© Instagram

The dress is ideal for spring occasions, be them formal or informal, and I love the puff sleeves and sweetheart neckline for a really feminine touch.

The maxi length makes it look far more expensive than it is, which is £45.50, and for those that aren't big into florals, it's an easy way to wear the girly print without it being too sweet thanks to the darker palette.

Read More