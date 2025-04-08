Can we just talk about Christine Lampard's sweet spring midi skirt?

Christine Lampard looked as beautiful as ever as she presented the Lorraine show on Monday. Stepping in for Lorraine Kelly over the easter break, I for one am so happy to see Christine and her stylish outfits on the morning show - and the TV presenter's latest look made me want to crack out the midi skirt and pretty spring colours immediately.

Wearing a sweet patterned midi skirt with a woven stripe design, the 45-year-old teamed it with a simple pink T-shirt and nude pointed heels from Sosandar.

© Instagram Christine Lampard delighted fans with her spring-ready outfit

Christine's high street skirt is a sale buy from Karen Millen, currently with 40% off. The £89 midi skirt is an elegantly tailored skirt, with a full silhouette and woven stripe pattern. The high waistline makes it uber flattering while the high cotton count - it's made from 89% cotton - makes it great for the warmer temperatures. Nothing like a breathable outfit for the highs of spring and summer!

Available in sizes 6 - 16, I think it's a great wear anywhere purchase than you could as easily wear with sneakers or leather sliders as you could heels.

Add t-shirts to keep it relaxed like Christine; for smartening it up, wear with a blazer or coordinating trophy jacket; or swap a t-shirt for something more formal like a crisp clashing shirt (a pink one would be stunning).

I love New Look's fitted pink ribbed T-shirt to wear with it, as it's a similar mid-pink to Christine's with a figure hugging fit.

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen Woven Stripe Tailored Skirt © Karen Millen £89 at Karen Millen

As well as Christine's fans calling her look "fabulous" and "stunning", Christine's famous friend, the All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, gave the look a pink heart on Instagram too.

Her fans also complimented Christine's presenting skills, calling for the TV star to be a permanent fixture on the ITV show.

I found another of Christine's high street buys on sale, and is another brilliant spring fashion piece too. Earlier in the year, Christine wowed Lorraine viewers in a ditsy print dress from Topshop.

© Instagram

The dress is ideal for spring occasions, be them formal or informal, and I love the puff sleeves and sweetheart neckline for a really feminine touch.

The maxi length makes it look far more expensive than it is, which is £45.50, and for those that aren't big into florals, it's an easy way to wear the girly print without it being too sweet thanks to the darker palette.