Sian Welby's outfit makes me want to wear a white linen suit - something I never thought I'd say

It's the second day of Sian Welby's holiday cover on This Morning, and she's stepped seamlessly into Cat Deeley's place. Not only is she a natural on the ITV show, taking to presenting duties with Dermot O'Leary, but she's proving to be just as stylish as Cat.

Sian's latest outfit on This Morning includes an achingly chic white suit from Reiss. The two-piece is so cool, with its linen blend wide-leg trousers and matching linen-blend waistcoat.

© Instagram

Both pieces alone are of the moment, so wearing them together is like a style bullseye. And with the sun shining, is anything more appropriate than white and linen? Tick and tick. You could easily wear the waistcoat with jeans or tailored shorts while the trousers are an easy-wear for peak summer. They'd be a great item to pack in your suitcase for your summer holiday or for wearing in a beer garden on a sunny afternoon.

The 38-year-olds suit is currently available in all sizes, from 4 - 18, and there's a matching blazer and shorts if you want to make it a little different to Sian's.

I can't say a white suit has ever been top of my to buy list, but Sian's easy approach to styling it makes me think perhaps it is a look I should give a go. I'd just have to keep a Tide On The Go Stain Removal Pen on standby for those inevitable coffee spills.

You can get Sian's tonal outfit for less if you shop around the high street. H&M has a stellar white linen waistcoat, priced at £22.99. The matching trousers have a similar shape to Sian's, with a tailored wide leg look but for a fraction of the cost at £29.99. Mango has also dabbled in the white linen suit trend with their take, a more slimline look with a waistcoat and matching cigarette style trousers.

EXACT MATCH: Orelia LUXE Polished Clover Necklace © Orelia £55 at Orelia

Sian kept her accessories simple, with perhaps my favourite part of her outfit - her gold necklace. Sian's golden chain is a beautiful piece from Orelia, called the Polished Clover Necklace. What makes the piece even more special is that it can be engraved with a loved initials, a date or an icon. I can't confirm if Sian has hers personalised, but I wouldn't be surprised if she has a special memento to her gorgeous baby daughter Ruby on her necklace.

Priced at £55, it is tarnish-free, waterproof and is 18k gold plated. I think it'd make a sweet gift for a new mum or a friend, because who doesn't love something personalised?

© Instagram Sian Welby and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning

This Morning fans are loving Sian's natural rapport and presenting style on the ITV daytime show, with some calling for Sian to be made a more permanent feature on the programme. One called her "pure joy" and "refreshing" with many complimenting her fashion sense too; on Monday's show, Sian's pink jumpsuit made such an impact that viewers were demanding to know where it's from (& Other Stories, FYI!)