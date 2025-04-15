Alison Hammond, 50, sells this Marks & Spencer red blouse even better than the model on the website

The perks of having Alison Hammond's fashion stylist on speed dial, hey?!

As soon as I saw Alison on Tuesday's episode of This Morning, I knew her blouse would be a popular choice with viewers and a few hours later and it's a trending item - talk about the Alison effect. I think you'll agree, it suited her so well, and looked awesome with her denim midi skirt.

Thankfully, Alison's trusty stylist Rachael Hughes was happy to reveal all, and it turns out the blouse was in fact from Marks & Spencer, priced at £69. I searched for the exact blouse on the site, and saw found a slightly muted red blouse and thought 'surely, that's not the one' because it didn't look half as vibrant on the model, but it is - and her stylist confirmed it.

© Instagram Alison Hammond, the lady in red

The silk-blend blouse is from M&S' Autograph collection and it's described as a "luxurious option for smart occasions". It's designed in a regular fit, with a button-through front and the tie-neck detail adds a sophisticated touch. The website model's blouse looks like a slightly dull red, but in cut-out photos it looks exactly like Alison's.

Do you know who else loves a tie-neck blouse? Princess Kate, that's who. She's also a fan of Marks & Spencer, so 50-year-old Alison is in rather regal company.

© Getty Images Princess Kate loves a pussybow blouse and tailored trousers ensemble

As an expert in This Morning fashion (I write about Cat Deeley, Alison Hammond and Sian Welby on the regular), I have to admit, it's quite rare to see Alison in Marks & Spencer - she often opts for River Island, NEXT and New Look when it comes to the high-street, but she rocked the tomato red M&S blouse to perfection while co-hosting with Dermot O'Leary. She's definitely selling it to me, that's for sure.

I've read through the reviews on the blouse, and they are largely positive. "The red version of this blouse caught my eye and I had to buy it," said one happy shopper. "The colour is great but it creases quite badly, but nothing a good iron can't sort out. It's so versatile that I can wear it with jeans during the day, or with black velvet trousers in the evening."

I love that Alison opted for matching red nails for her blouse, and teamed the statement shirt with a denim skirt from Monsoon and a pair of tan-coloured platform sandals.

If I purchased this blouse - and I think the chances are high - I'll be styling with my indigo blue barrel jeans and a pair of silver slingback shoes. I may even add a slick of red lipstick. While Alison kept her hair down, I'd likely wear my hair up and possibly add a pair of statement earrings in to the mix.