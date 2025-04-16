This is the $13 foundation Katy Perry wore for her quick trip to space (and it's on sale)

Katy Perry's radiant complexion is truly out of this world. The pop icon went full glam to mark the historic launch of Blue Origin's NS-31 space flight that featured an all-female crew. The New Shepard rocket launched from West Texas, and after an 11-minute journey, made a successful touch down.

The 40-year-old was joined by a star-studded crew that included Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn. The all-female team opted for a flawless beat when it came to their makeup, and Katy relied on the help of Alexandra French.

© Instagram Katy Perry's makeup artist revealed the foundation she used for her trip to space

The makeup artist took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of the products she used to achieve Katy's glowing space look. She penned: "First glam teams for space !!! We made history."

For the singer's base, Alexandra used L'Oréal Paris' 'Infallible 32H Foundation', $12.57 / £9.79, which is currently on a 26 percent sale on Amazon and a 20 percent sale on LookFantastic.

© L'Oréal Paris L'Oréal Paris Infallible 32H Foundation

This full-coverage foundation leaves skin looking flawless while maintaining a natural finish. Thanks to its innovative oxygen-infused formula, it feels lightweight, yet offers waterproof and transfer-resistant wear. With up to 32 hours of staying power, it’s no wonder Katy chose this as her go-to.

Alexandra then used the L'Oréal Paris 'Infallible 24H Concealer' and the L'Oréal Paris 'Infallible 3 Second Setting Mist'. Over the top of the snap, the makeup artist wrote: "Getting space ready with @lorealparis !!!!!!."

According to People, Alexandra double set the makeup with the setting mist so that it didn't budge from liftoff to landing.

What do shoppers say about L'Oréal Paris' Infallible 32H foundation?

This product isn't just a staple in Katy's beauty bag for space as shoppers all around the world reach for the full coverage foundation on a daily basis. Customers are clearly loving the combination of an affordable price point and a high-quality formula.

© Instagram The all-female crew of the Blue Origin NS-31

One verified buyer left a glowing review on LookFantastic following their purchase. "This is such a good affordable foundation. It's a holy grail! Such good coverage and really long lasting," they penned.

Another customer added: "Good coverage and not shiny. Been using this for years. I’ve tried other brands including some highly recommended high-end brands, but I always end up coming back to this, as others have been too shiny or gone on too cakey."

A third shopper hailed the product as the best drugstore foundation. "It provides full coverage, feels lightweight, and lasts all day without getting greasy. My skin looks flawless, and it’s perfect for all-day wear," they wrote.