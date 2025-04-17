Kelly Ripa’s secret to flawless camera-ready skin at 54 for $13.99

For someone constantly in the spotlight and in front of the camera, choosing the perfect foundation that offers a radiant finish and reliable coverage is essential to Kelly Ripa’s beauty routine.

The 54-year-old delighted her fans on Wednesday as she took to her Instagram account to reveal her go-to beauty product that "doesn't settle into" her "fine lines" or "wrinkles". Kelly shared a video of herself applying makeup in her stunning vanity room complete with mirrored walls and elegant ornaments.

"Get ready with me for dinner, I've got friends coming over," she began.

The talk show host then presented her affordable foundation to the camera. Kelly used L'Oréal Paris' True Match Super-Blendable Foundation, $13.99, in the shade C3.

© L'Oréal Paris L'Oréal Paris' True Match Super-Blendable Foundation

"L'Oréal Paris sent me the True Match Super-Blendable Foundation. I chose C3, I think this is my perfect color. Look how good that looks and natural," she added.

Kelly then showed a close-up of her glowing complexion after she had applied the product with her hands. "Because it's a foundation that's lightweight and feels like a moisturizer, it doesn't settle into my fine lines or my wrinkles. It's not cakey," she continued.

"It's got this very natural second skin finish. This is makeup that feels like it's enhancing my routine, it's not making my routine more trouble than it's worth."

© Getty Images The talk show host loves an affordable beauty find

The True Match foundation contains Hyaluronic Acid to deliver a more radiant finish and is formulated with up to six pigments to ensure a precise match. Kelly’s go-to product provides medium coverage, making it an ideal choice for those looking to conceal imperfections without sacrificing a radiant glow.

Mark Consuelos' wife completed her makeup look with L'Oréal Paris' True Match Blendable Blush for a pop of rose on her cheeks.

What are verified shoppers saying about L'Oréal Paris' True Match Super-Blendable Foundation?

Kelly’s foundation is also a favourite among verified shoppers, who turn to the affordable product as their go-to everyday base. L'Oréal's foundation has glowing reviews from a variety of women in different age groups.

"I've tried many foundations from drugstore to high end and one of my biggest struggles is finding a good foundation match without it having either such an intense warm undertone or it being to cool. This one set beautifully with my skin prep and it was lightweight and showed no visible oxidization after having it on for hours ! Such a great find for such an affordable price considering its performance," reads one five-star review.

'It's a everyday wear, I'm still loving it to this day!," said another.

Fan reactions

Kelly followers flocked to the comment section to gush over the talk show host's youthful appearance. One user penned: "Kelly you never seem to age. You look spectacular."

© Getty Images Kelly shared her go-to makeup routine

Another fan added: "Oh this foundation is actually so good. It’s one of my faves in the rotation."

A third follower wrote: "Love this!!!!!!! I need to get it. I was just thinking what would be best for my over 40 aging skin."

Kelly's beauty routine

Like many of us, Kelly loves to source an affordable find when it comes to her beauty regime. The LIVE with Kelly and Mark star swears by two tinted moisturizers that are each under $50.

© Getty Images Kelly stars alongside her husband Mark on TV

When it comes to filling her bathroom cabinets with products that are suitable for ageing skin, Kelly is stocked up. "Aging gracefully is a lie, and nobody tells you that," she said in an interview with Glamour back in 2022.

"And what does that even mean? I keep saying, 'If people are aging gracefully, why do I have so many skin care products in my cabinet?'."