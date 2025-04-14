Kelly Ripa's on-screen style is so luxe - here's how to copy her looks for less

Kelly Ripa's job means that she has to look like a million bucks every morning - and sometimes that means a daily wardrobe that might cost thousands! The morning TV show host is so chic, and dresses in high fashion labels from Stella McCartney and Miu Miu to Gianvito Rossi, Alessandra Rich and Chloé.
Her style is so enviable - and as it turns out, replicable. Because she wears timeless but trendy looks, I went on the hunt for lookalikes of some of my favorite Kelly Ripa outfits to see if I could copy them. If you love her style but want to find it for less, you'll want to keep scrolling...
Kelly Ripa's style in her own words
While Kelly's wardrobe is filled with blouses, demure dresses and tailored trousers, her daughter Lola gives her style advice to mix it up. The 23-year-old tells her, "Don't wear that. You look ridiculous," Kelly said in an interview with People. "She oddly says that my clothes should be tighter and shorter, which has the reverse effect, as it does, and I wind up actually making my skirts longer and blousier and bigger."
The result is a chic style sensibility with looks that transcend trends and seasons. As the mom-of-three herself revealed in 2023 on Live! With Kelly and Mark, she still has clothes that are “30 years old”. “I’m a very practical person,” she explained. “I don’t like to waste things, and so most of my clothes are decades and decades and decades old.”
She later added: “And when [someone tells me] ‘Get rid of that, throw it away, donate it, do something with it,’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s going to come back.’ And guess what? They come back!”
Get the look: Copy Kelly Ripa's designer style for less
I found some of my favorite looks that look so much like Kelly's super stylish designer outfits, only taking into consideration budget-friendly brands and retailers that I know and trust. So let's get shopping...
Kelly's pink Stella McCartney shirt and Roland Mouret pants
Kelly truly nails simple summer style, and this is a look that's very luxurious - aStella McCartney shirt and Roland Mouret wide leg pants - that is also easy to copy without breaking the bank.
Kelly's polka dot Miu Miu blouse and green Acne Studio pants
One of Kelly’s most recent looks landed on my radar because I loved the contrasting colors. She looked spring chic in a polka dot silk shirt by Miu Miu and a fun pair of bold green pants, the ‘Tyrah’ by Acne studios. Unfortunately, neither are available to shop.
She’s actually worn the blouse many times before, showing that it really is a look that will stand the test of time!
To copy Kelly's vibe, I again recommend taking a look at Boden - it's a brand that seems like such a good match for the morning show host's style. I spotted another great luxe-look Boden dress - the Chloé-esque 'Anna' tiered linen dress, $198 - which comes in eight different colors, including Navy.