Kelly Ripa's on-screen style is so luxe - here's how to copy her looks for less

Kelly Ripa's job means that she has to look like a million bucks every morning - and sometimes that means a daily wardrobe that might cost thousands! The morning TV show host is so chic, and dresses in high fashion labels from Stella McCartney and Miu Miu to Gianvito Rossi, Alessandra Rich and Chloé.

Her style is so enviable - and as it turns out, replicable. Because she wears timeless but trendy looks, I went on the hunt for lookalikes of some of my favorite Kelly Ripa outfits to see if I could copy them. If you love her style but want to find it for less, you'll want to keep scrolling...

Kelly Ripa's style in her own words

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shows off her fun, timeless style

While Kelly's wardrobe is filled with blouses, demure dresses and tailored trousers, her daughter Lola gives her style advice to mix it up. The 23-year-old tells her, "Don't wear that. You look ridiculous," Kelly said in an interview with People. "She oddly says that my clothes should be tighter and shorter, which has the reverse effect, as it does, and I wind up actually making my skirts longer and blousier and bigger."

The result is a chic style sensibility with looks that transcend trends and seasons. As the mom-of-three herself revealed in 2023 on Live! With Kelly and Mark, she still has clothes that are “30 years old”. “I’m a very practical person,” she explained. “I don’t like to waste things, and so most of my clothes are decades and decades and decades old.”

She later added: “And when [someone tells me] ‘Get rid of that, throw it away, donate it, do something with it,’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s going to come back.’ And guess what? They come back!”

Get the look: Copy Kelly Ripa's designer style for less

I found some of my favorite looks that look so much like Kelly's super stylish designer outfits, only taking into consideration budget-friendly brands and retailers that I know and trust. So let's get shopping...

© Disney via Getty Images Kelly's polka dot Miu Miu blouse and green Acne Studio pants One of Kelly’s most recent looks landed on my radar because I loved the contrasting colors. She looked spring chic in a polka dot silk shirt by Miu Miu and a fun pair of bold green pants, the ‘Tyrah’ by Acne studios. Unfortunately, neither are available to shop. She’s actually worn the blouse many times before, showing that it really is a look that will stand the test of time! Get the look for less with the Macy’s on 34th button-front crepe shirt, $49.50 - it comes in seven other colors and patterns if to choose from if polka dots aren't your thing. Team it with JCrew Factory's high rise wide legged cropped pants, $69.50 (41% off) in Dublin Green and you'll have the full Kelly-inspired ensemble.

© Getty Images Kelly's pink Jason Wu shirt dress I love this spring look! I wasn't able to find the original $1,595 Jason Wu jacquard dress in pink, but you can shop it for 69% off in red at Saks Off Fifth. If you absolutely have to have a bright pink shirt dress, copy the look with Boden's Ada Linen Midi Dress, $198. (British brand Boden is also available at Nordstrom.) The Ada dress comes in petite, regular and long, and also is available in two other colors: Grey Blue Chambray or Black.

© GC Images Kelly's black Journelle bodysuit with a tux A black suit with cropped pants is one of my go-to looks, it's a great workwear look for the office or for evening you can amp up the sexy (like Kelly did!) and make it a lot more glam. The key to the star's look is lingerie inspiration - that lace Journelle 'Natalia' bodysuit, $148, that she wears underneath her power suit. The In Bloom lace bodysuit, $48, is very sexy with a deep V like the morning TV show host's lingerie. Or for a more modest look, there’s the SKIMS lace cami bodysuit, $98, available in inclusive sizes XS to 4XL. And then of course, the suit! To copy Kelly's 2-piece, check out Ann Taylor’s Side-Zip Ankle Pant in Bi-Stretch, $109, available in sizes 0 to 18, with the Cutaway blazer, $189.



© GC Images Kelly's puff-sleeved blue Chloé dress Denim dresses are trending, and I'm inspired by Kelly's chic puff-sleeved denim-look linen dress by luxury brand Chloé. The Anne Klein Puff Sleeve Tiered Denim Midi Dress, $129 is at Nordstrom a great match, and it also comes in a pale blue if that’s more your style. Nordstrom Rack, meanwhile, also has an option for less - the London Times square neck maxi dress is under $55. To copy Kelly's vibe, I again recommend taking a look at Boden - it's a brand that seems like such a good match for the morning show host's style. I spotted another great luxe-look Boden dress - the Chloé-esque 'Anna' tiered linen dress, $198 - which comes in eight different colors, including Navy. Of course, Kelly loves for her shoes to give her look a pop of color - her yellow Gianvito Rossi pumps aren't available but I found these lookalikes on sale for under $60.