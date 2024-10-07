Kelly Clarkson rocked the 'perfect date night jumpsuit' & it's Khloe Kardashian approved

Curvy girl-friendly Good American has long been on my radar - so when I spotted Kelly Clarkson wearing a sexy black denim jumpsuit I wasn’t too surprised to discover that it's a bestseller from Khloé Kardashian’s brand that already has some other celebrity fans.

Kelly’s Good American Fit For Success jumpsuit, which the singer wore as she kicked off season six of The Kelly Clarkson Show as she performed a duet with Miranda Lambert, has also been rocked by not just Khloé K, but also Jennifer Hudson and Marvel star Brie Larson.

© Getty Images Kelly kicked of her high heels while rocking the black denim jumpsuit while shooting The Kelly Clarkson Show

Shoppers say that Kelly’s look in black is the “perfect date night jumpsuit” that you can dress up or down, and I have to agree!

A black jumpsuit is such a versatile staple piece to have in your wardrobe - wear it with white sneakers and a blazer for daytime casual style, or dress it up with silver jewelry and heels for a going-out look.

Kelly loves a denim jumpsuit (her blue wash Paige 'Harper' denim jumpsuit that she wore recently is sold out nearly everywhere) and this one is also one I'd love to add to my closet. I love that Good American also has inclusive sizing, available in sizes XS to 5XL, and from my experience the styles are designed to be truly flattering for all body types, keeping us women with, ahem, non-Kardashian bods in mind too.

Kelly wears: Good American Fit for Success Jumpsuit $188 at Good American $169 at Nordstrom

Available at Good American up to size 5X



Kelly Clarkson-inspired denim jumpsuits I love

While the bodycon look isn’t for everyone, I’m guessing that if you’ve read this far its right up your alley so I went on the hunt for some more options for fall.



Anthropologie's faux wrap look, center, and Target's two under-$45 denim jumpsuits

Anthropologie’s The Colette Wrap Jumpsuit by Maeve: Denim Edition ($188) with front and back patch pockets and a tie waist is a great option if you’re looking for something more feminine - wear it with burgundy leather boots now and sandals next summer.

And for my Target girlies, of course there’s an on-trend option there, too! The Universal Thread’s look ($44), made from recycled cotton, is a sleeveless style while the Ava & Viv short sleeved denim jumpsuit is perfect for plus-sized women - just $45, it has earned rave reviews and is available in sizes 16-30.

Similar looks by Steve Madden, left, and Free People

Two more lookalikes made my list: Steve Madden’s ‘Coya’ denim jumpsuit ($95) is long sleeved and in a light wash, and looks fabulous with heels. And last but not least, Free People’s ‘Jayde’ denim flared jumpsuit ($158) should be your pick if you’re looking for a more 1970s vibe. It has a flared leg and sexy zip front for sexy rock chick vibes.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kelly, seen in September 2024, loves a denim jumpsuit

Meanwhile, there are also various versions of the Fit For Success jumpsuit, including long-sleeved and boot leg styles.

Kelly’s short sleeved, straight leg jumpsuit is constructed with a hidden front zipper and snap buttons at the waist, and the cotton and 3% lycra and elastane blend means there’s just enough stretch to keep you comfortable and hold everything in place. (It falls under Good American’s ‘Comfort Stretch’ category)

It's the date night look we all need…