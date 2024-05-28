M&S's new-in floral dress is going to be a hit for summer - and it's so Princess Kate

Marks & Spencer has become a go-to for summer fashion pieces, and the retailer has officially outdone itself with the new-in floral dress that would be sure to get Princess Kate's royal seal of approval.

The Linen Rich Square Neck Midaxi Dress looks so flattering with its shirred bodice that nips the waist, while the square neckline and puffed sleeves give a feminine finish. The Princess of Wales has opted for similar styles in the past, and a particular favourite amongst royal fans was her Faithfull The Brand purple floral dress with the same cinched waist and exaggerated sleeves.

© WPA Pool The Princess of Wales teamed her floral dress with espadrille wedges

Kate wore the summer dress when she visited The Nook Children's Hospice in Norfolk, completing the look with a pair of espadrille wedges and dainty gold hoop earrings for an elegant finish.

The M&S number's vintage-style silhouette is always a top trend during the summer. The breezy feel is perfect for throwing on with trainers or sandals during the warm weather – and it resembles the trending Bridgerton-esque milkmaid fit that's all over the high street right now.

The dress is currently at the top of my wishlist thanks to its timeless floral print and classic cut that will work for any occasion. I'd recommend choosing strappy sandals and chunky gold jewellery during the day, or white trainers and a denim jacket for a more laid-back look.

For an elevated finish, I'd opt for a pair of pink heels and a matching clutch, and I could totally see the floral dress being worn on holiday with espadrilles and a raffia bag.

If you're looking to shop a similar style, New Look has a £32 floral midi dress that features a sweetheart neckline, puffed sleeves, and a leg-split, while Nobody's Child just dropped a version with shirred sleeves, a curved waist to flatter the figure and a green floral design.