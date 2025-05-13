8 hot pink dresses to make a statement in this summer

If there’s one colour that continues to steal the spotlight season after season, it’s hot pink. While butter yellow is trending for summer 2025, hot pink dresses are still big news, as the feel-good hue is perfect for weddings, parties, and holidays, or just channeling your inner It girl.

Seen on celebs like Margot Robbie, Zendaya and Florence Pugh - all in iconic looks - in recent months the likes of Paris Hilton and Blake Lively have also been seen championing the shade.

Whether you're heading to a rooftop brunch in the sun or want to turn heads on your next night out, a hot pink dress is the ultimate style statement. From flattering midis to glam evening numbers, I've found the best pieces to shop now.

How to style hot pink dresses

The mood-boosting shade flatters every skin tone and is particularly suited to the summer months when we can wear it in the form of statement mini dresses, cut-out figure-hugging styles or floaty midis in lightweight fabrics.

A stand out piece on its own, a hot pink dress is surprisingly versatile and easy to accessorise. For parties and formal occasions they can look chic with minimal, barely-there pieces, or go all out with bright colour-clashing bags and shoes. If you're off-duty dressing, a hot pink mini can be paired with chunky sandals or style a maxi with luxe leather slides.

Celebrities wearing hot pink dresses

[L-R Charlotte Hawkins, Elizabeth Hurley, Paris Hilton, Blake Lively]

Hot pink is most definitely sticking around. Charlotte Hawkins looked gorgeous in Suzannah London at Royal Ascot last summer, while Liz Hurley has been pictured in the shade multiple times in recent months.

Paris Hilton is a longtime lover of pink and looked amazing in her cut-out dress, while Blake Lively demonstrated how to style a hot pink mini in New York.

Best pink dresses for summer 2025

Karen Millen Halter Neck Dress With Dropped Waist Detail £71.40 at Karen Millen $173.40 at Karen Millen US Editor's Note: Made from breathable cotton, this daytime midi dress from Karen Millen features a delicate halter neckline and trending dropped waist detail. The flowing A-line skirt ensures easy movement and is so flattering. Pair it with espadrille wedges and gold jewellery.



Nobody's Child Pink One Shoulder Shirred Midi Dress £79 at Nobody's Child $134 at Nobody's Child US Editor's Note: With its one-shoulder design and shirred bodice that cinches the waist, this vibrant midi dress from Nobody's Child is so comfortable and flattering. The flowing skirt is gently flared for a graceful silhouette, and I love the bow detail.

Rat & Boa Sirena Dress £285 at Rat & Boa $370 at Rat & Boa US Editor's Note: Rat & Boa does the most stunning occasionwear, and the Sirena dress would be beautiful for a formal event in your diary. It's designed with a cowl neckline and draped shoulder detail, while the chic flower corsage adds a touch of elegance. Lined for comfort, it also features adjustable straps.

& Other Stories Ruffle Maxi Dress £125 at & Other Stories $169 at & Other Stories US Editor's Note: The layered ruffles of this & Other Stories midi dress create a dreamy, voluminous silhouette, while the soft, flowing fabric adds an air of femininity. Perfect for weddings or evening soirées, it also comes with delicate adjustable straps for a custom fit. Pair it with sleek heels and a bold clutch to elevate the look.



Rixo Marni Satin Gown £275 at Rixo $645 at Rixo US Editor's Note: Made from lustrous hot pink satin, this floor-length dress from Rixo features a chic boat neckline and long blouson sleeves. The empire waist and low open back with button detailing are so flattering and add a touch of vintage charm. This one is perfect for black-tie events.

Phase Eight Mabelle Organza Maxi Dress £249 at Phase Eight $550 at Phase Eight US Editor's Note: Serving high-impact glamour with a romantic twist, Phase Eight's Mabelle dress is your RSVP-ready occasionwear if you're looking for an outfit to really wow in. Made from sheer organza in a bright pink tone, it layers ruffles over a dramatic maxi silhouette. The wrap bodice and belted waist give just enough structure, while the tiered skirt swishes with every step.



New Look Pink Satin Puff Sleeve Ruffled Midi Dress £37.99 at New Look Editor's Note: New Look's romantic hot pink maxi is such a steal. The lustrous satin fabric catches the light beautifully, while the ruffle sleeves and statement ruffled hemline add a touch of drama.