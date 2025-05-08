Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cat Deeley just wore the trickiest dress trend made famous in the eighties - but she nailed the puffball dress
Subscribe
Cat Deeley just wore the trickiest dress trend made famous in the eighties - but she nailed the puffball dress
Cat Deeley polka dot dress

Cat Deeley just wore the trickiest dress trend made famous in the eighties - but she nailed it

Cat Deeley's puffball dress is so chic but so fun... 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Share this:

In case you didn't know, the 80s puffball fashion trend is back with a vengeance and Cat Deeley rocked the voluminous silhouette for her hosting gig on This Morning Thursday morning. Did you see her? Did you spot the subtle puffball dress? 

At first glance, Cat looked like she was wearing a relatively plain navy sleeveless shift dress, but once she stood up to present the shit it turns out the dress has a unique puffy skirt. The 48-year-old really knows how to rock trends but in a wearable way and this dress has convinced me that I want to try the trend. 

Cat Deeley rocking the 80s puffball dress on This Morning© Instagram
Cat Deeley rocking the 80s puffball dress on This Morning

Styled by Rachael Hughes, the show's wardrobe stylist, Cat wore a dress from Reiss costing just £198. The 100% cotton dress is called the 'Belinda' and the model on the website has been styled with nude heels and a raffia clutch bag. Cat was styled with a pair of white strappy sandals with a chunky chain ankle strap and accessorised with gold hoops. 

EXACT MATCH: Reiss 'Belinda' Navy Puffball Dress

Reiss 'Belinda' Navy Puffball Dress as worn by Cat Deeley on This Morning© Reiss

£198 AT REISS

This dress is machine washable and would look fabulous for a wedding (navy rather than black!) or a garden party with flats. 

The puffball trend first became popular in the 1980s and women loved it for its dramatic playful shape, fitting in perfectly with the decade's love of exaggerated proportions (shoulder pads, anyone?). Plenty of designers send models down their catwalks wearing the puffball skirt - from Christian Lacroix to Vivienne Westwood. 

Princess Diana loved the puffball skirt trend back in the eighties© Getty Images
Princess Diana loved the puffball skirt trend back in the eighties

Like with most things, fashion comes back around, and now the puffball silhouette is all over the high street. Whether it's the mini or the midi, casual or dressy, it's a dominating craze in the fashion world. Designers such as Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha and Richard Quinn have all put puffball shapes in their collections, proving this trend is back. 

Annabel Scholey in Rivals© Disney +
Annabel Scholey rocks the puffball in Disney's hit show Rivals

If you're tempted to try the puffball fashion trend now you've seen Cat wear it, now's the time to give it a whirl. Here are the puffball pieces I'm loving on the high street right now. Sometimes you don't want to part with a lot of cash when it comes to quirky trends, so I'll be sure to keep this affordable. 

CLOSE MATCH: Nobody's Child Puffball Dress

Nobody's Child puffball dress© Nobody's Child

£71.20 AT NOBODY'S CHILD

CLOSE MATCH: PrettyLittleThing Puffball Dress

PrettyLittleThing puffball dress© PrettyLittleThing

£45 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING

CLOSE MATCH: Amy Lynn Alexa Puffball Dress

Amy Lynn Alexa Puffball Dress© Amy Lynn

£77 AT ASOS

Are you going to give the puffball dress a try? I recommend that you keep the focus on the hemline and don't try and compete with anymore volume to your look, and keep your accessories modern and fresh, you don't want to look like you're off to a Rivals fancy dress party. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More