Sophie Wessex wore a blush pink trench coat and now I want a blush pink trench coat

When the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for the concert at Horse Guards Parade, she did so in style. That's no surprise - Sophie always knocks it out of the park when it comes to her style choices.

For her outing on the evening of VE Day, Sophie wore a brand new coat and it was just perfect - and dare I say it, affordable. Opting for the Theory Oaklane admiral trench coat in blush pink, she looked ready for flashbulbs.

The £595 Theory coat (or $519 if you're reading this in the states), Sophie's coat is a great spring choice. Not just because of the spring-hue but with no fastenings, this chuck-on coat is so easy breezy and any shaping can be made with the self-tie belt.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade

Theory is a brand that's known for elevated basics, the Oaklane trench proves it's all about the simple pieces that can elevate your look. A welcome alternative to the traditional trench design, but you can't ignore the hallmark silhouette – as well as the self-tie, notice the notched lapels and single vent.

I am a huge fan of the humble trench coat, and I even own my own pink Burberry trench coat, though it's a different style to Sophie's and now I'm in the market for a more chuck-on style, rather than the structured one that I own. I love pink so I don't think it's too lavish to own two pink trench coats, or is it?

I've done some hunting around and I've found Sophie's coat on sale (which is amazing!) but I've also found some similar designs that you might want to consider as well. You can't really make the wrong choice. One of these coats will look so great with jeans or over your summer dresses, and actually, this style coat will come in so handy when you're looking for something to wear over your occasion wear if the weather is a little chilly.

It would appear that Sophie wore a floral dress underneath her coat, and she accessorised with a scarf and a pair of small drop earrings by Giulia Barela.

Anyway, back to the coats! Which one do you love the most?

CLOSE MATCH: The Frolic Bow Sleeve Maxi Coat © ASOS £95 AT ASOS $165 AT ASOS US

CLOSE MATCH: Joules Epwell Pink Waterproof Belted Trench Coat © Joules £89 AT JOULES $307 AT NEXT US

CLOSE MATCH: Soia & Kyo 'Dimitra' Relaxed-Fit Belted Trench © Soia & Kyo $345 AT Soia & Kyo

With the weather being unpredictable here in the UK, this kind of coat is spot on for what you might want to wear right now. If you're looking for another spring coat style, be sure to check out our roundup of the best trench coats below.