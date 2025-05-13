Lisa Snowdon's £12 'golden glow' fake tan serum is going to sell out - trust me

Lisa Snowdon's glowing, gorgeous skin is not just down to her genes, but her secret fake tan hack that she's been slathering on throughout the spring months.

Lisa revealed in a paid for Insta post that her radiant skin is down to a new gradual tanning product for the face, and it only costs £12. Sign me up.

© Instagram Lisa's glowing skin thanks to her new fave beauty product

Taking to Instagram to post her behind-the-scenes fake tan routine, Lisa was all too relatable as she revealed she loves the golden look, but tries to skip sun exposure.

"I always want to be golden and the sun is so damaging, so I always find that using a self tanner is the way forward" she told her followers. "And you know that feeling when you put it on the night before and wake up the next day and you're like, ahh I've been on holiday for two weeks! But I haven't."

The 53-year-old TV presenter has been using the Gatineau Golden Glow Gradual Tan on her body for the past year, and she's now turned to the French brand's new face tanning serum, Gatineau Golden Glow Gradual Tan Face Serum, to replicate that radiant look on her complexion.

Gatineau Golden Gradual Tan Face Serum © Gatineau From £12 at Gatineau

"On my face, welcome to the party. Totally different consistency, really lightweight serum. You know some self tans are quite drying? this has all the goodness, all the skincare with the serum, with the tan."

Lisa chose the medium to dark shade, and there is also a light to medium, and applied it before bed on clean skin. In the morning, she shows how the tan has developed overnight into a natural, radiant look. So rather than having to wait to build up a tan, like with a gradual tanner, this product delivers results much quicker.

"Really beautiful natural looking tan. Super golden. I absolutely love waking up with a golden tan," she added.

Lisa's word of warning though is to always wash your hands after use, as it can leave colour on your palms and fingers - not ideal.

© Instagram Lisa is a favourite on This Morning

The product is priced from £12, for a 10ml tube, which is a great idea if you want to try the product without committing too much spend; the full size 50ml tube is priced at £42, and would grant you free delivery as the brand offers it on orders over £40.

Back to the product and what you need to know; described as a "streak-free, multi-purpose lightweight super serum" it's formulation includes HyaClear™ 7, Marine Bio-Retinol, and Gatineau's own Golden Glow Complex. As well as tanning the skin, it's purpose is to hydrate, thanks to the Hyaluronic Acid, smooth and firm the skin thanks to the Marine Bio-Retinol and ultimately leave it looking radiant and healthy.

This to me sounds amazing for those of us who aren't super confident when it comes to using a fake tan product.

Gatineau Golden Face Tan Serum - what the reviews say

Lisa's before and after shots show how easily the colour of this fake tan serum develops, but what do shoppers say? Some of the most common reviews included that the formula doesn't smell, unlike other similar products on the market, and absorbs easily into the skin.

Many happy customers reported that the colour is visible after one use, and it can be intensified with continued use. It's the "natural, subtle" glow the product delivers that had some reviewers hailing the serum as "one of the best" and those with sensitive skin commented that it didn't aggravate or cause a flare up.