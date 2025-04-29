Princess Kate stuns in preppy high street shirt - and it's still available to shop

The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since her Easter break on Tuesday, and she looked stunning in her preppy spring ensemble.

The 43-year-old royal was joined by her husband Prince William in Scotland's Isle of Mull, where they kicked off their two-day visit, while also celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary.

Dressed in practically matching blazers, Kate channelled equestrian chic in her herringbone Holland Cooper jacket and linen shirt from Boden, completing the look with Massimo Dutti skinny trousers and her trusty See By Chloé combat boots.

William wore a grey plaid jacket with a crisp white shirt, smart navy trousers and brown suede boots.

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles in Scotland

Princess Kate loves British high street brand Boden, frequently stepping out in their pieces, from printed dresses to cashmere knitwear.

Made from 100% lightweight linen, her Longline Safari Shirt is a capsule wardrobe essential that she no doubt reaches for on repeat. It has a flattering relaxed fit, which is so comfortable but still smart, while the longer length makes it easy to tuck into trousers.

Kate's shirt is priced at £98/$155, but Boden is currently offering 15% off all full-prices pieces with code PQ4D (or 10% and VDXR if you're in the States), so you can shop it for £83.30/$139.50. It's still available in UK sizes 6-22, but likely to sell fast since the royal has been spotted wearing it.

Customers have said it's slightly oversized, so you might want to size down if you prefer a more fitted look. And if blue isn't your colour, it also comes in khaki green.

This outfit is a tried-and-tested formula for Princess Kate who loves a tweed blazer with slim-fitting trousers and hiking-style boots for outdoor pursuits.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit in the Lake District in 2021

Her Boden shirt is so versatile as it would also look amazing with linen shorts or wide-leg trousers this summer for an off-duty look.

If you're shopping for a more affordable style, H&M has a similar shirt for just £27.99/$32.99. Part of the Premium Collection, the relaxed-fit piece is made from pure linen and gets five-star reviews from customers.

"This is the best linen shirt I have ever owned and exactly what I was hoping for," wrote one.

While another said: "This is a lovely blouse. Like the way the fabric falls. You can tell it's linen. It's worth paying the extra over linen blend in this top. It's not stiff and rough. It's very soft and flattering."