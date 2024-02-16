I've found Meghan Markle's new Blenders sunglasses on sale on Amazon & they're such a bargain

It has been such a treat this week, seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out and about in Canada. As per usual, team HELLO! swooned over the fashion choices from Meghan but there was one accessory in particular that caught my attention - her affordable sunglasses.

I'm a real sunglasses addict (trust me, I just love them!) and Meghan's looked so chic. Were they Prada, Christian Dior or Gucci? No, they were from a brand called Blenders, and I'll be honest, I'd never heard of them before.

I think they're a hit with people who spend a lot of time outside, or those who go skiing as the polarised lenses filter bright, reflected light and reduce glare. Let's face it, we all know that you need good shades for when you hit the slopes!

They're also really stylish in my opinion as well, and would be great for running errands and driving in. They're also perfect if you're not a fan of flashy designer logos and you just want a pair of good sunglasses that won't break the bank.

As usual, the Meghan effect strikes again and her black 'Grove' sunglasses sold out immediately on the brand's website, but have no fear, they're actually on Amazon as well - you just have to do some digging to find them.

Do you want even better news? If you're reading this in the states, they're on sale with 20% off, so if you want to get Meghan's Blenders sunglasses, you have to act fast as these won't stay around for long. If you're in the UK, you might want to keep an eye on the Blenders website for new stock.

What do I love about them? Well, it's the glossy black frames with the chic silver detailing along the side. I've seen some comments online that the silver is more dramatic in real life, especially when the sun bounces off them.

© Blenders Eyewear The silver side detail really captures the light

I've looked at the verified reviews, and they're all really good. One said: "They fit snugly but very comfortably. Seeing through the lens is sharp and without glare. Highly recommend."

Another said they were "light, comfortable and chic."

The story behind the brand is really inspiring as well. Chase Fisher, a former surf coach, is the founder of Blenders Eyewear and he turned a $2,000 loan into a $90 million business. "I didn't want to blend in. I wanted something different, radical, and fun," he says on the website.

© Blenders Simple, but oh so effective. Great if you don't like flashy logos on your sunglasses

When he first launched, he sold only 10 pairs of sunglasses and the brand went from strength to strength. When he focused on social media and working with influencers, the brand turned around and now it's huge.

Interestingly, Meghan doesn't appear on their social media channels, is that because they want to look cool, or is it a request from Meghan's stylist? Who knows!

While I haven't worn a pair of Blenders before and I can't share the pros and cons, I've looked at all the reviews and the comments on Instagram and they appear to have a loyal following and if you spend a lot of time outdoors, they would be a really clever purchase.