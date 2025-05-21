Hobbs is my MVP of occasion wear on the high-street right now and here's why

The high street's occasion wear is some of the best it's ever been, and one brand that's reigning supreme with its seasonal heroes is Hobbs. Honestly, they're new in section is so good.
I've been impressed with the vast range of occasion wear dresses and jumpsuits that Hobbs has to offer. It's got your classic pieces like floral dresses, wrap dresses and tea dresses but look beyond those and you'll find a collection of contemporary dresses too, including polka dot silk midis, leopard maxi dresses and tile-print shirt dresses.
Flattering fits and intricate designs are just some of the reasons it's a shopping destination that women come back to, time and time. It strikes the balance between on-trend and timeless, with some of their best dresses being ones you could easily wear to every summer event, be it a wedding, a christening or a garden party.
What sets the collection apart is the details; there's dresses with pockets, fully lined midi dresses and hidden elements to make the fit as flattering as possible; we're talking hidden bodices, considered placement of prints and empire stitching.
If you've got a summer soiree and struggling to know what to wear, let me ease the stress with my edit of Hobbs' new collection.
How I chose the best new dresses at Hobbs
- Design: With occasion wear at the forefront of my mind, I've cherry picked the dresses and jumpsuits that would suit smarter events like weddings, christenings and the races.
- Flattering fit: I've chosen pieces that will flatter most shapes, with all body shapes in mind. I've included as many hem lengths and sleeve lengths as possible, to showcase the breadth of Hobbs' fashion.
- Style: Patterned or plain, bright or neutral, I've chosen dresses based on those I personally would buy. This article is a paid-for piece of content, but the selection is entirely down to me, the editor. I shop for a living so I know what sorts of dresses are in high demand right now.
My favourite new Hobbs occasion wear
We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Hobbs. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.