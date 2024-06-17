Frankie Bridge has found the perfect summer floral dress for curvy girls - and it's available in midi too

If you’re looking for the perfect dress to wear as a wedding guest or summer soiree that you’ve got coming up, then you’re going to want to read this, trust me. Frankie Bridge has found it - and not only is it available as a cute mini, it also comes in a demure midi length too!

We’re always there taking notes as soon as Loose Women star Frankie drops her weekly style roundup, Frankie’s faves on Instagram. It’s always packed with hidden style gems and this week she certainly didn’t disappoint. The sweet shift dress by Nobody’s Child immediately caught my eye.

© Frankie Bridge / Instagram Frankie modelled the dress in her weekly Instagram fashion roundup

“Floral prints are everywhere this season and I love this one from Nobody’s Child,” wrote Frankie to her 1.8 million Instagram followers via her stories. “ so cute and puff sleeves really balance out my proportions (I'm curvier on my lover half). This could be really sweet as a summer wedding or garden party option too and would look really cute with pumps."

Frankie’s dress is available in sizes 4 to 18, and it’s made from an organic cotton/linen blend with a round neck and a concealed zip fastening.

I love how Frankie styled it, with strappy heels and minimal accessories, but it would look just as good with statement earrings and chunky bangles. Flats would work well too, if you’re planning on going to an all-day event which will require lots of walking and dancing.

Don’t forget about the midi version too! This one has a chic crew neckline as well as the cute puff sleeves. And the midi skirt features a side opening for easy movement.

Reviewers love these dresses, calling them “gorgeous” as well as “super comfy” and “great value. Says one: “What a lovely dress - fitted so well and the material is so comfortable. I bought to wear to a wedding after trying on so many dresses. It was comfortable all day, didn’t crease and with added accessories had lots of positive comments!”

The manufacturer does say that Nobody’s Child designs are cut to a form-fitting shape, so if you’re looking for a more relaxed fit, you should think about ordering the next size up - so that’s something to bear in mind.

Florals, of course are a massive trend for summer 2024 and for good reason. Apart from being perfect for the warmer months (they evoke a sense of freshness and vibrancy) they’re so versatile - they can be styled in various ways, making them a really popular choice all round.

Have I sold the floral trend? If so, consider this blooming lovely £295 pink rose design from ME+EM - or this £149 cobalt blue floral design from Phase Eight. If you need more inspiration, check out our roundup of the 20 best floral dresses for summer 2024.