The trophy jacket will be the star of the Christmas party season, mark my words

As much as I love a party dress, this year the trophy jacket is poised to take centre stage in every woman’s festive wardrobe. More than just a layer, it’s the sartorial equivalent of a glass of champagne - sparkling, celebratory, and a touch indulgent. The trophy jacket is designed to stay on, no matter the temperature in the room, because the jacket IS the outfit. Whether it's sequinned, metallic, velvet, or richly embellished, the trophy jacket captures everything we crave during party season.
- Velvet editor's pick: River Island Scallop Trim Jacket, £50 / $112
- Sequin editor's pick: Marks & Spencer Gold Cropped Jacket, £65 / $145
- Metallic editor's pick: Boden Metallic Jacquard Jacket, £149 / $199
- Embellished editor's pick: Nadine Merabi 'Remy' Check Jacket, £325 /
- Faux fur editor's pick: Mango Faux Fur Cropped Trophy Jacket, £89.99 / $149
- Bow-adorned editor's pick: Mint Velvet Bow Sequin Jacket, £145 / $270
How I chose the best trophy jackets
- Statement pieces: From Gucci to Zara, the trophy jacket is a hit with shoppers. I wanted to find the most statement out there, perfect for party season.
- Range of prices: There are a mix of different price points in this edit, I want to cater to as many people as possible.
- Party season inspired: Christmas is coming up, and the WhatsApp chats are alight with planning celebrations so these jackets all have a festive vibe.
Christmas party season can be a minefield of dress codes. From office gatherings to formal dinners and impromptu nights out. You also have to battle different weather conditions, and this the trophy jacket is the ultimate multitasker - it can transform jeans and a tee into a champagne-ready ensemble, or elevate a simple satin skirt into something worthy of a red carpet.
Best trophy jackets for women
How to style the trophy jacket
Consider teaming your trophy jacket with high-waisted cigarette trousers and stilettos - you'll feel instantly Parisian and a red lipstick wouldn't go amiss either. It’s sharp, sultry, and seasonally appropriate without being predictable. Or take the modern route: a metallic cropped jacket decorated with bows and wear over a simple tee (or alone) and your favourite black jeans.
The main takeaway is to let the jacket do the talking. Keep accessories minimal, hair undone, and makeup glowy rather than glittery.
My top tips for embracing the trophy jacket trend
Let it be the star: Your trophy jacket should be the focal point. Anchor it with streamlined basics - tailored trousers, silk camisoles, or minimalist dresses. Avoid competing prints or heavy embellishment elsewhere on the outfit.
Play with texture: One of the best ways to make your jacket pop is through contrast. Pair a sequined trophy jacket with tough denim. A velvet trophy jacket looks unexpectedly chic with tailored trousers.
Balance proportions: If your jacket is boxy or oversized, keep the rest of your outfit sleek and fitted. Conversely, a cropped style pairs beautifully with wide-leg trousers or a flowing skirt.
Layer thoughtfully: The trophy jacket should look intentional, not like an afterthought. Drape it over your shoulders for a cocktail party, or wear it buttoned-up as a top with tailored trousers.
From office to after-hours: One of the most underrated uses of the trophy jacket is its ability to bridge day and night. A velvet trophy jacket layered over a work top and tailored trousers works beautifully for a December workday; as the evening rolls around, swap in a lace camisole, add a red lip, and you’re instantly party-ready.
Editor's verdict
The trophy jacket is the piece you put on when you want to feel instantly elevated. This Christmas, as the invitations pile up and the champagne corks start to pop, let your outerwear do the talking. I'll be wearing my Nadine Merabi on repeat, but I also feel like I need a velvet cropped jacket in my locker, too. As a sequin fan-girl, the sequins at Marks & Spencer and H&M also have my name on.
Follow me on Instagram @leannebayley where I share my favourite sparkly buys every #SequinSunday.