The trophy jacket will be the star of the Christmas party season, mark my words

As much as I love a party dress, this year the trophy jacket is poised to take centre stage in every woman’s festive wardrobe. More than just a layer, it’s the sartorial equivalent of a glass of champagne - sparkling, celebratory, and a touch indulgent. The trophy jacket is designed to stay on, no matter the temperature in the room, because the jacket IS the outfit. Whether it's sequinned, metallic, velvet, or richly embellished, the trophy jacket captures everything we crave during party season.

© Getty Images Selena Gomez rocked a sequin trophy jacket with black leather and sky-high heels

How I chose the best trophy jackets

Statement pieces: From Gucci to Zara, the trophy jacket is a hit with shoppers. I wanted to find the most statement out there, perfect for party season.

There are a mix of different price points in this edit, I want to cater to as many people as possible. Party season inspired: Christmas is coming up, and the WhatsApp chats are alight with planning celebrations so these jackets all have a festive vibe.

© Leanne Bayley Here I am wearing the Nadine Merabi trophy jacket - my new partywear MVP

Christmas party season can be a minefield of dress codes. From office gatherings to formal dinners and impromptu nights out. You also have to battle different weather conditions, and this the trophy jacket is the ultimate multitasker - it can transform jeans and a tee into a champagne-ready ensemble, or elevate a simple satin skirt into something worthy of a red carpet.

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones opts for a tonal look with her sequin trophy jacket while on a trip to NYC

Best trophy jackets for women

Marks & Spencer Gold Sequin Jacket © M&S £65 AT RIVER ISLAND $145 AT M&S US Editor's Note: Whether you opt for the matching trousers or your jeans, you won't regret buying this sparkly gold jacket. I tried this on in store and it's so incredibly sparkly. I'd take your usual size.

Mint Velvet Sequin Bow Trophy Jacket © Mint Velvet £145 AT NEXT $270 AT MINT VELVET US Editor's Note: How chic is this? I've ordered this, so I will report back. It also comes in cream. Decisions, decisions...

River Island Velvet Scallop Trim Trophy Jacket © River Island £50 AT RIVER ISLAND $112 AT RIVER ISLAND US Editor's Note: I love the scallop trim on this cropped jacket - it just adds a point of difference to your typical velvet trophy jacket.

Matalan Sequin Trophy Jacket © Matalan £35 AT MATALAN Editor's Note: Vicky Pattison has smashed it out of the park with her latest collection for Matalan - I think this will be a best seller this Christmas.

Boden Jacquard Leopard Trophy Jacket © Boden £149 AT BODEN $199 AT BODEN US Editor's Note: I had a preview of the Boden Winter collection, and just you wait! There are some amazing trophy jackets coming out in November. For now, this one has all the drama I need.

Nadine Merabi 'Remy' Embellished Trophy Jacket © Nadine Merabi £325 AT NADINE MERABI $435 AT NADINE MERABI US Editor's Note: This is the trophy jacket I own (see photo above). I would advise following the size guide online to get the perfect fit - as this jacket is quite boxy, you want it to fit close to the body. There are matching hot pants for those who dare.

H&M Embellished Trophy Jacket © H&M £54.99 AT H&M Editor's Note: I adore this jacket - and H&M always comes up trumps for party wear.

Mango Faux Fur Trophy Jacket © Mango £89.99 AT MANGO $149.99 AT MANGO US Editor's Note: I wasn't sure whether to include faux fur in this edit, but this one is definitely leaning into the trophy jacket vibe, rather than outerwear. Add statement earrings and watch the heads turn.

Monsoon 'Belinda' Burgundy Bow Sequin Jacket © Monsoon £75 AT MONSOON $102 AT MONSOON US Editor's Note: This would be my top pick for the new season. It's got sequins, it's got bows and it's in the colour of the season. If you don't buy it, I will.

Next Sequin Trophy Jacket © Next £75 AT NEXT $93 AT NEXT US Editor's Note: Next has some great options for party wear this year, and this trophy jacket is a winner. It also comes in petite, which I love.

ASOS Burgundy Cropped Bomber Trophy Jacket © ASOS £50 AT ASOS $113 AT NEXT US Editor's Note: If you prefer the fit of a bomber jacket, you will probably love this ASOS burgundy trophy jacket.

How to style the trophy jacket

Consider teaming your trophy jacket with high-waisted cigarette trousers and stilettos - you'll feel instantly Parisian and a red lipstick wouldn't go amiss either. It’s sharp, sultry, and seasonally appropriate without being predictable. Or take the modern route: a metallic cropped jacket decorated with bows and wear over a simple tee (or alone) and your favourite black jeans.

The main takeaway is to let the jacket do the talking. Keep accessories minimal, hair undone, and makeup glowy rather than glittery.

© WireImage Actress Kaitlyn Dever proves you can wear a trophy jacket with formal wear

My top tips for embracing the trophy jacket trend

Let it be the star: Your trophy jacket should be the focal point. Anchor it with streamlined basics - tailored trousers, silk camisoles, or minimalist dresses. Avoid competing prints or heavy embellishment elsewhere on the outfit. Play with texture: One of the best ways to make your jacket pop is through contrast. Pair a sequined trophy jacket with tough denim. A velvet trophy jacket looks unexpectedly chic with tailored trousers. Balance proportions: If your jacket is boxy or oversized, keep the rest of your outfit sleek and fitted. Conversely, a cropped style pairs beautifully with wide-leg trousers or a flowing skirt. Layer thoughtfully: The trophy jacket should look intentional, not like an afterthought. Drape it over your shoulders for a cocktail party, or wear it buttoned-up as a top with tailored trousers. From office to after-hours: One of the most underrated uses of the trophy jacket is its ability to bridge day and night. A velvet trophy jacket layered over a work top and tailored trousers works beautifully for a December workday; as the evening rolls around, swap in a lace camisole, add a red lip, and you’re instantly party-ready.

© Getty Images Naomi Campbell knows the power of a good sparkly sequin trophy jacket

Editor's verdict

The trophy jacket is the piece you put on when you want to feel instantly elevated. This Christmas, as the invitations pile up and the champagne corks start to pop, let your outerwear do the talking. I'll be wearing my Nadine Merabi on repeat, but I also feel like I need a velvet cropped jacket in my locker, too. As a sequin fan-girl, the sequins at Marks & Spencer and H&M also have my name on.

