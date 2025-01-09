I tracked down a brilliant lookalike of Cat Deeley's cardigan - honestly, it's almost identical

Cat Deeley's knitwear collection is one to envy - take it from someone who loves a piece of knitwear. There was her Mint Velvet cream jumper, her H&M fair isle sweater (which was so popular it sold out) and not forgetting her ochre knitted dress worn to kickstart her return to This Morning post Christmas.

And Wednesday's outfit from Cat was a new combo I've not seen her wear before. A knitted mini skirt co-ord, with a cardigan on top and matching pelmet skirt on the bottom. She's worn similar styles with midi or maxi skirts, but the mini is a new direction for the 48-year-old.

Cat's cute knitted co-ord was a hit with viewers

Cat's entire look was from Zara, and I've had a thorough deep dive online to find it but appears sold out or so fresh out of the box it hasn't made it online yet.

Fear not, as I've tracked down a close lookalike and it has all the markings of a classic Cat cardigan,.

The Boden Lara Relaxed Cotton Cardigan follows the same design as Cat's. It's navy in colour, with red trim and military style buttons. The 100% cotton piece has a relaxed fit, which can be worn fitted or oversized, and is easy to dress up or down. It'll look just as chic with jeans and loafers as it would over a shift dress or with a midi skirt.

GET THE LOOK: Boden Lara Relaxed Cotton Cardigan £80 at Boden $115 at Boden

There's no matching skirt, a la Cat, but I've found a great knitted navy skirt on ASOS, priced at £38. It has a skater skirt silhouette, an easy to wear shape that has a fluted hem and can be worn high on the waist. It's also a little longer than Cat's, and the navy colour is an ideal match for Boden's cardigan.

Knitted co-ords are the smart woman's wardrobe fallback, bridging the gap between smart and casual and as apt for the office as they are a date night or day out with the kids. Wear with tights for comfort, knee high boots, chunky boots or my favourite with the look, loafers.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd are back on This Morning following the Christmas break

I'd suggest looking for co-ord separates you can mix and match; stick to colours that work well together, like neutrals or block shades. If you're a fan of a jumper dress, knitted co-ords are a natural step up from the winter staple, giving the same aesthetic with a cool twist.

The cardigan is a classic buy, and my colleague Leanne has the same cardigan in different colourways and is such a fan, she wrote a whole article dedicated to the piece after Cat wore a striped version last year. After all, who doesn't love a Parisian chic vibe, which this cardi has in abundance.