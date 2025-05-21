Is it me or does BBC's Sophie Raworth have some of the most flattering dresses at Chelsea Flower Show?

Sophie Raworth's dresses are seriously impressing me right now. The BBC newsreader is always well dressed, but her RHS Chelsea Flower Show dresses are so flattering yet fashionable, I had to investigate.

The 57-year-old broadcaster dressed so apt for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, it's like she's done this before!

© Instagram Sophie Raworth with Jo Whiley at the 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Stepping out at the preview day of the annual flower show, Sophie took to her presenting duties in not just one, but two amazingly flattering dresses. Both heatwave friendly but spot on for the occasion, Sophie's dresses were both smart enough for the event without being too formal - and turned heads for all the right reasons.

Kicking off proceedings, Sophie hosted a special BBC preview of the London event. With guests including Monty Don and Jo Whiley, it was Sophie's ME+EM dress that caught my attention.

EXACT MATCH: ME+EM Linen-Blend Stencil Meadow Print Midi Dress © ME+EM £295 at ME+EM

Peachy in tone and floral in design, Sophie's midi dress hit all the right style notes; its a linen dress to start, which means comfy and airy, while the embroidered picot trims along the collar elevate it from floral dress to fancy florals. According to the brand's website, it's created from an intelligently designed fabric that doesn't crease, which is music to a linen lover's ears as it's prone to creasing. It also has a belt, which helps to make the midi's silhouette even more flattering.

Sophie then surprised me again by choosing another stunning dress, this time paisley in pattern - ideal for those who like a print, but aren't keen on florals.

© Getty Sophie's supper flattering dress at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

This dress, also by ME+EM, is an absolute holiday hero. Made from cheesecloth, the detailing and print make it smarter than your classic cheesecloth dress but it's super summery and casual if you want it to be too. I love the slightly longer length puffed sleeves, and the knot detail at the front is an updated version of a wrap. It's nipped in at the waist and flares slightly, to really accentuate your figure.

Sophie added a pair of white trainers to keep the look laidback, a styling trick that is worth noting for when you want to wear your more occasion wear dress in more chilled settings. Alternatively, add heels (I'd go for tan) and a cream or white blazer.

EXACT MATCH: ME+EM Cheesecloth Mono Paisley Print Maxi Dress © ME+EM £195 at ME+EM

It's interesting that Sophie shopped for both her Chelsea Flower Show dresses from ME+EM, It's a firm favourite of the famous newsreader too, as she turns to the brand for various event dressing from covering VE Day on the BBC to red carpet moments. This is also a brand loved by the royals including the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Chelsea Flower Show is always known for not just giving good flowers, but incredible fashion too, from Angela Scanlon's easy to wear quilted jacket to Bianca Jagger's flamboyantly floral suit. We're so here here for this summer inspo!