Kristen Bell is making a case for butter yellow jeans for summer thanks to her new affordable pair

If you became obsessed with Kristen Bell after watching her on Netflix's hit show Nobody Wants This, and you started following her on Instagram you'll have noticed she's become a real fashionista of late.

She's styled by the one and only Nicole Chavez, who dresses her for red carpet events, for promo tours and for special occasions.

The 44-year-old has proved time and time again that she has the wardrobe of dreams. From her denim Reformation dress to her timeless barn jacket, the actress has been nailing the effortless summer looks, and her new yellow jeans are guaranteed to be a hit.

The LA star looked better than ever over the weekend wearing a pair of Boden buttermilk yellow jeans with a slim leg and a cropped fit - scroll down to shop. The star completed the feminine ensemble with a slightly sheer white tee and silver jewelry, accessorizing perfectly with a Jenny Bird's silver Portia earrings, $120 and the Lydia ear cuff, $98 from the same brand.

EXACT MATCH: Boden Yellow Buttermilk Yellow Jeans © Instagram $135 AT BODEN US £90 AT BODEN UK Discount code for US: VDXR for 10% off Discount code for UK: PQ4D for 15% off

Yellow is one of the hottest colours every summer, and this year we're seeing a rise in buttermilk yellow – a soft shade that pairs well with whites, pinks, and nudes. The cropped fit of Kristen's jeans is ideal for the warmer weather, and I'd team the flattering style with a Chloé-esque blouse, a linen shirt, or a heavyweight t-shirt to create a stylish daywear outfit.

The jeans have some great reviews in regards to fit, one happy shopper wrote: "These are the jeans I've been looking for! The cut is just right - fitted around the waist & hips and then full (but not exaggeratedly) to just above the ankle. Great with ankle boots. I'm 5'10" and used always to be a Boden 8L until the sizing changed a couple of years ago, which completely confused me. But 27L or possibly 26L is the old 8L, and I've lived in these jeans since they arrived."

Another wrote: "These are great jeans & v comfortable. I'm a petite 12 and ordered what I hoped was the right waist size for a 12 and they are fine. I'm only about 5'1'' so might shorten them a little but probably won't bother."

© Boden The Boden model rocking the buttermilk yellow jeans

Some complained that they came up a little small on them but they are available in lots of sizes and in three different leg lengths, petite, regular and long.

Kristen herself was a fan, commenting on her stylist's post: "I LIVE for these beige jeans."

It's not the only Boden look she rocked, her stylist also dressed her in the blue and white striped linen waistcoat with the matching pants. Shop the look below, but be warned, it's selling extremely fast.

$155 AT BODEN US £98 AT BODEN UK Discount code for US: VDXR for 10% off Discount code for UK: PQ4D for 15% off

Which was your fave Boden look? I couldn't possibly choose...