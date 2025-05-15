I have a feeling this is Princess Kate's new summer bag - and it might be her best one yet

Princess Kate's fashion can be described as many a thing, including classic and elegant - but not without a twist. Kate loves to keep us guessing, adding a velvet bow to a royal engagement look or experimenting with a wide leg trouser suit. As for her accessories, they fall into the same camp; sometimes timeless, sometimes on-trend and there's one bag she carries that spans trends and seasons and that's her Aspinal Mayfair bag.

The Aspinal Mayfair teeters between contemporary and classic, and Kate has one in black crocodile and also lavender lilac, proving that the boxy, structured bag can be both traditional but unexpected too.

© Getty Princess Kate has carried the Mayfair bag from Aspinal on many engagements

It's become iconic, thanks in part to Kate's loyalty to the bag but other famous women too, including Gigi Hadid (she has the same sleek black as Kate), Selena Gomez (her is the white croc version), Jennifer Lopez (dark emerald for JLo) plus fellow royals Zara Tindall and Queen Camilla.

And I don't think it'll be long before we see the Princess of Wales carrying one of Aspinal's new versions of the Mayfair, for the regal bag has had something of a re-imagination for summer; think embroidered canvas, crisp white and the one I'm longing for Kate to carry, raffia.

© Aspinal The new Aspinal Mayfair summer collection

Raffia is always a key summer trend and if we ever were to see snaps of Kate and her family holidaying in Mustique, surely she'd pack the Raffia Mayfair? Leaning into its retro style, it's giving refined Riviera chic with its natural finish and brown leather strap. Actress Jenna Coleman wore this version to Wimbledon, paired to perfection with a floral midi dress.

I'd go as far as to say raffia bags are in high demand right now, as the lighter textured fabric is ideal for the warmer months, be it at the beach, to a wedding or as an accessory to your smart occasion wear.

The Mayfair has also been refreshed in woven leather metallics, including blue, blush pink and a sea green. The metallic family is stunning in the Mayfair design, adding a party element to what is a timeless style. Imagine these colourways with your crisp neutral co-ord or a linen summer dress in white; you can wear the Mayfair across the body for a casual daytime look, just the thing for sightseeing as it's roomy enough to fit your essentials without being a spacious tote. Come evening, switch to carrying it via the top handle for a ladylike vibe.

And it wouldn't be a summer refresh without a version in the colour of the season, pistachio green. I absolutely love the light, breezy shade in the Mayfair style, which pairs beautifully with pastel pinks and blues plus white and blue denim. All of the leather Mayfair bags are handcrafted from full-grain leather, and feature Aspinal's recognisable signature shield lock with a central zipped compartment and open pockets to either side. All have detachable straps, so you can make the bag your own depending on the occasion.

Within the new Mayfair collection, you'll also find the English Garden themed bag, decorated with hand embroidered botanical motifs, delicate birds and sweet summer blooms, a chalky white croc version with bamboo top handle and tri-colour bags - pistachio, sage and ivory pebble make for a beautiful green trio.

Kate's Aspinal Mayfair bag - our thoughts

One fan of Kate's bag is my colleague Leanne Bayley, HELLO's Director of Lifestyle & Commerce. Leanne's the queen of accessories in the office and she knows a good bag when she spots one - which is why she fell in love with the Aspinal Mayfair. "It's so chic! The classic, slightly retro shape is timeless and polished, and I love that there's so many colours to choose from, including my favourite, the metallics - I've tried the Princess of Wales' black croc style, but there's room in my handbag collection for that gorgeous blush pink metallic Mayfair."

"The medium, the size Kate carries, is a brilliant size for everyday with a zipped compartment to keep your valuables safe. Kate's loyalty to the brand and this bag in particular proves its longevity."

