Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best gym bags 2025: 9 duffles, totes & backpacks for your workout that don't sacrifice style
Subscribe
Best gym bags 2025: 9 duffles, totes & backpacks for your workout that don't sacrifice style
Digital Cover shopping© Getty Images

9 stylish gym bags for women that double as everyday chic

I'll tell you where to buy a ladies gym bag that does the job without sacrificing style

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

My first gym bag was a black duffle I sewed in a crafts class back when I was 12, and believe me, both my taste and my gym bag needs have come a long way since then.

I’m not quite at JLo level - she has been spotted carrying a Birkin tote as a gym bag - but I do like something stylish, chic and practical. It doesn’t have to be luxurious, it just has to be comfortable, chic and get the job done.

The plus about a stylish gym bag is that it’s a true multitasker - an accessory that really fits with an active lifestyle.

Sure, an overstuffed bag that looks like it’s been through way too many workouts is fine but if I’m going to invest, I love an all-terrain bag that I feel just as comfortable walking around with in public if I have a busy day after hitting the gym or if I want to save money and use it as a travel bag, too.  

Jennifer Lopez carried a Birkin bag to the gym - but the gym bags in my curated edit are a bit easier on the budget© GC Images
Jennifer Lopez has been known to carry a Birkin bag to the gym - but the gym bags in my curated edit are a bit easier on the budget

What to look for when shopping for a gym bag

The best bag will make your life easier, though, and not just look good. It will help keep you organised, keep icky gym odours at bay and well, if you look stylish while rocking it even better. So my edit includes stylish duffels, totes & backpacks for sport from pilates to yoga, and I looked for features I need - and I think you will, too - including yoga mat holders and laptop compartments.

And you don't necessarily have to splurge - I found great bags at Amazon, as well as Nike and Adidas, Gym Shark, Beis and Lululemon.

celebrities carrying gym bags© Getty Images
Celebrity gym bag style, left to right: Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Bella Hadid and Olivia Wilde

How I chose the best gym bags for women

  • Style: All of these fitness-ready bags are worthy of a place in your gym wardrobe, but what I also took into consideration was style. If I thought a bag was strictly utilitarian, without any consideration of aesthetics, it didn’t make the list.
  • Cost: Not everyone wants to splash the cash for a luxury gym bag - especially if you’re paying a pricey gym fee on top of everything else! - and to be honest a luxury look isn’t necessary (unless you really want one.) I’ve put in the research to choose great bags at various price points, so there’s one for every budget.
  • Practical: Does it have a dedicated shoe compartment? Is it sweat-proof or water-resistant? Does it have room for essentials and your tablet or laptop? I took all of these aspects into consideration.
  • Verified ratings and reviews: Since I’ve not been able to personally test each of these bags, I also scoured verified reviews for balanced opinions, using my professional judgment to see which make the cut.
  • Size: Ideally a bag will fit into a gym locker and will be comfortable to carry. According to Under Armour, an "everyday gym bag" should have a volume of 20 to 30L - so most bags on my list fall into that range. Keep in mind though for backpacks, if you just need a change of clothes, 16- to 25L is sufficient, but if you’ll need to carry gym equipment or extra shoes, go for 26-35L.

Best gym bags

So are you ready to commute to your workout in style? Check out my top picks for the best gym bags of 2025...

1/9

Lululemon 3-in-1 gym duffle bag

lululemon gym bag© Lululemon

£148 at Lululemon UK

$114 (WAS $158) at Lululemon US

Features:

  • Volume: 30L
  • Cushioned, detachable shoulder strap/yoga mat carrier/stretching strap
  • Large main compartment plus separate compartments for shoes and sweaty gear
  • Exterior pocket fits most shoes up to men's size 14
  • Side zippered water bottle pocket 
  • Interior pockets 
  • Separate drawstring pouch for sweaty clothes

Editor's note: 

"If you're looking for multitasking functionality, this Lululemon gym bag is the one for you. There's a pocket for everything, including your water bottle, as well as a separate pouch for sweaty clothes. Plus the strap also serves as a yoga mat carrier and a stretching strap."

2/9

Béis Sport Duffle Backpack

beis convertible gym bag and duffle 2© Beis

£91 at Beis UK

$108 at Beis US

Features:

  • Volume: 23.5 L
  • Water Bottle Pocket
  • Trolley Pass-through
  • Organizational Pockets
  • Multi-wear

Editor's Note: 

"Shay Mitchell's popular bag brand really does combine practicality and polish - I love that this bag not only looks chic but it can be worn as a regular duffle or a backpack. Genius."

3/9

Alo yoga Om The Go Gym Sling Bag

alo yoga Om The Go Gym Sling Bag © Alo Yoga

£188 at Alo Yoga

$188 at Alo Yoga

Features:

  • Adjustable strap
  • Top zipper
  • Interior pocket
  • Water-resistant nylon interior

Editor's Note:

"Kendall and Kylie Jenner are Alo Yoga fans, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves this cool Alo Yoga sling bag. The on-trend look, which comes in white, brown and black, is also getting solid reviews from shoppers who say it is 'comfortable' and 'durable'. And it's celebrity approved, what more could you ask for?"

4/9

Gymshark Everyday Tote

gymshark stylish everyday tote for women gym bag© GymShark

£30 at Gymshark UK

$36 at Gymshark US

Features:

  •  Volume: 25L
  •  3 mesh front slip pockets 
  •  Multiple interior slip pockets inside
  • Adjustable straps
  • Reinforced base 

Editor's Note:

"Verified shoppers give this afforable gym tote a whopping 4.8 stars, with one raving: 'Love this bag! Very spacious, holds all of my essentials and more. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it.' I love it because it's practical but also comes in five colours, including yellow and two shades of pink. To me this tote would serve as a great bag even beyond the gym, from the office to shopping."

5/9

XXL Adidas by Stella McCartney tote

stella mccartney xxl adidas bag.© adidas

£140 at adidas

$112 (was $160) at Stella McCartney

Features:

  • Volume: 39.75 L 
  • Matte crinkle-effect adidas Primegreen fabric made with recycled materials
  • Detachable Stella McCartney silicone logo disc
  • Two top handles
  • One internal slip pocket
  • One external zipper pocket

Editor's Note:

"Need a really large gym bag? This adidas gym bag by Stella McCartney has a 4.5-star average on adidas UK, where verified shoppers have said it has 'great capacity, handy pockets and multiple handles which makes it very versatile'. Some though, said that it's much bigger than it looks online. So keep in mind this is a nearly 40L bag, perfect if you're carrying equipment or team essentials."

6/9

Amazon Fioretto Gym Bag

amazon leopard print gym bag© Amazon

£21.99 at Amazon UK

$22.99 at Amazon US

Features:

  • Volume:  30L 
  • Waterproof wet pocket in the main compartment
  • Trolley Pass-through
  • Multiple hues and prints available

Editor's Note:

"If you don't want to splash the cash, and need a dependable but fun and versatile bag, this Amazon gym bag is also great for travel and is the most affordable on my list. It comes in leopard print and lots of different colours, and you can order one that comes with a matching toiletry bag, too."

7/9

Under Armour UA Undeniable 5.0 XS

under armour stylish gym bag for women© Under Armour

£32 at Under Armour UK

$40 at Under Armour US

Features:

  • Volume: 23L
  • Water resistant with UA Storm technology
  • Large vented pocket for laundry or shoes 
  • Internal slip pockets, large front zippered pocket, side mesh slip pocket for organization
  • Adjustable strap

Editor's Note:

"Under Armour's water-resistant Undeniable 5.0 XS has top ratings from verified shoppers - a 4-8 star rating with 98% recommending. Fans call it compact but spacious, and if pink isn't your style it also comes in both grey and black."

8/9

Nike Gym Club Duffel Bag

stylish nike gym bag for women.© Nike

£39.99 at Nike

£40 at Next 

$42 at Nike US

Features:

  • Volume: 24L
  • Made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibers
  • Removable and adjustable shoulder strap  
  • Double zip main compartment 
  • Zippered front pocket  

Editor's Note:

"This Nike bag is a classic with but has a sleek design, making it a bit less bulky than a traditional duffel. It currently has 4.6 stars at Nike, with verified shoppers calling it 'a great quality bag', 'stylish' and 'cute and functional'."

9/9

Sweaty Betty Strive Gym Bag

sweaty betty gym bag with yoga strap© Sweaty Betty

£92 (Save £23) at Sweaty Betty UK

$201 at Next US

Features:

  • Volume: 30L
  • Yoga mat holder
  • Top handle, adjustable shoulder strap and an easy-access main pocket
  • 2 packable cubes for footwear
  • Made from a lightweight, water-resistant nylon canvas 

Editor's Note:

“Sweaty Betty has fans like Princess Kate and this gym bag doesn't disappoint with such details as a yoga mat holder and footwear cube storage. One shopper called it a 'brilliant gym bag, well worth the premium price tag' and fans also appreciate the surprise pop of colour - a bold blue lining - inside."

Sign up to HELLO! Edit for the week's best deals on everything from clothes and accessories, to travel and books

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More