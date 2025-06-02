9 stylish gym bags for women that double as everyday chic

My first gym bag was a black duffle I sewed in a crafts class back when I was 12, and believe me, both my taste and my gym bag needs have come a long way since then.
I’m not quite at JLo level - she has been spotted carrying a Birkin tote as a gym bag - but I do like something stylish, chic and practical. It doesn’t have to be luxurious, it just has to be comfortable, chic and get the job done.
The plus about a stylish gym bag is that it’s a true multitasker - an accessory that really fits with an active lifestyle.
Sure, an overstuffed bag that looks like it’s been through way too many workouts is fine but if I’m going to invest, I love an all-terrain bag that I feel just as comfortable walking around with in public if I have a busy day after hitting the gym or if I want to save money and use it as a travel bag, too.
What to look for when shopping for a gym bag
The best bag will make your life easier, though, and not just look good. It will help keep you organised, keep icky gym odours at bay and well, if you look stylish while rocking it even better. So my edit includes stylish duffels, totes & backpacks for sport from pilates to yoga, and I looked for features I need - and I think you will, too - including yoga mat holders and laptop compartments.
And you don't necessarily have to splurge - I found great bags at Amazon, as well as Nike and Adidas, Gym Shark, Beis and Lululemon.
How I chose the best gym bags for women
Style: All of these fitness-ready bags are worthy of a place in your gym wardrobe, but what I also took into consideration was style. If I thought a bag was strictly utilitarian, without any consideration of aesthetics, it didn’t make the list.
Cost: Not everyone wants to splash the cash for a luxury gym bag - especially if you’re paying a pricey gym fee on top of everything else! - and to be honest a luxury look isn’t necessary (unless you really want one.) I’ve put in the research to choose great bags at various price points, so there’s one for every budget.
Practical: Does it have a dedicated shoe compartment? Is it sweat-proof or water-resistant? Does it have room for essentials and your tablet or laptop? I took all of these aspects into consideration.
Verified ratings and reviews: Since I’ve not been able to personally test each of these bags, I also scoured verified reviews for balanced opinions, using my professional judgment to see which make the cut.
Size: Ideally a bag will fit into a gym locker and will be comfortable to carry. According to Under Armour, an "everyday gym bag" should have a volume of 20 to 30L - so most bags on my list fall into that range. Keep in mind though for backpacks, if you just need a change of clothes, 16- to 25L is sufficient, but if you’ll need to carry gym equipment or extra shoes, go for 26-35L.
Cushioned, detachable shoulder strap/yoga mat carrier/stretching strap
Large main compartment plus separate compartments for shoes and sweaty gear
Exterior pocket fits most shoes up to men's size 14
Side zippered water bottle pocket
Interior pockets
Separate drawstring pouch for sweaty clothes
Editor's note:
"If you're looking for multitasking functionality, this Lululemon gym bag is the one for you. There's a pocket for everything, including your water bottle, as well as a separate pouch for sweaty clothes. Plus the strap also serves as a yoga mat carrier and a stretching strap."
"Kendall and Kylie Jenner are Alo Yoga fans, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves this cool Alo Yoga sling bag. The on-trend look, which comes in white, brown and black, is also getting solid reviews from shoppers who say it is 'comfortable' and 'durable'. And it's celebrity approved, what more could you ask for?"
"Verified shoppers give this afforable gym tote a whopping 4.8 stars, with one raving: 'Love this bag! Very spacious, holds all of my essentials and more. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it.' I love it because it's practical but also comes in five colours, including yellow and two shades of pink. To me this tote would serve as a great bag even beyond the gym, from the office to shopping."
Matte crinkle-effect adidas Primegreen fabric made with recycled materials
Detachable Stella McCartney silicone logo disc
Two top handles
One internal slip pocket
One external zipper pocket
Editor's Note:
"Need a really large gym bag? This adidas gym bag by Stella McCartney has a 4.5-star average on adidas UK, where verified shoppers have said it has 'great capacity, handy pockets and multiple handles which makes it very versatile'. Some though, said that it's much bigger than it looks online. So keep in mind this is a nearly 40L bag, perfect if you're carrying equipment or team essentials."
"If you don't want to splash the cash, and need a dependable but fun and versatile bag, this Amazon gym bag is also great for travel and is the most affordable on my list. It comes in leopard print and lots of different colours, and you can order one that comes with a matching toiletry bag, too."
Internal slip pockets, large front zippered pocket, side mesh slip pocket for organization
Adjustable strap
Editor's Note:
"Under Armour's water-resistant Undeniable 5.0 XS has top ratings from verified shoppers - a 4-8 star rating with 98% recommending. Fans call it compact but spacious, and if pink isn't your style it also comes in both grey and black."
"This Nike bag is a classic with but has a sleek design, making it a bit less bulky than a traditional duffel. It currently has 4.6 stars at Nike, with verified shoppers calling it 'a great quality bag', 'stylish' and 'cute and functional'."
Top handle, adjustable shoulder strap and an easy-access main pocket
2 packable cubes for footwear
Made from a lightweight, water-resistant nylon canvas
Editor's Note:
“Sweaty Betty has fans like Princess Kate and this gym bag doesn't disappoint with such details as a yoga mat holder and footwear cube storage. One shopper called it a 'brilliant gym bag, well worth the premium price tag' and fans also appreciate the surprise pop of colour - a bold blue lining - inside."
