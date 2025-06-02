9 stylish gym bags for women that double as everyday chic

My first gym bag was a black duffle I sewed in a crafts class back when I was 12, and believe me, both my taste and my gym bag needs have come a long way since then.

I’m not quite at JLo level - she has been spotted carrying a Birkin tote as a gym bag - but I do like something stylish, chic and practical. It doesn’t have to be luxurious, it just has to be comfortable, chic and get the job done.

The plus about a stylish gym bag is that it’s a true multitasker - an accessory that really fits with an active lifestyle.

Sure, an overstuffed bag that looks like it’s been through way too many workouts is fine but if I’m going to invest, I love an all-terrain bag that I feel just as comfortable walking around with in public if I have a busy day after hitting the gym or if I want to save money and use it as a travel bag, too.

© GC Images Jennifer Lopez has been known to carry a Birkin bag to the gym - but the gym bags in my curated edit are a bit easier on the budget

What to look for when shopping for a gym bag

The best bag will make your life easier, though, and not just look good. It will help keep you organised, keep icky gym odours at bay and well, if you look stylish while rocking it even better. So my edit includes stylish duffels, totes & backpacks for sport from pilates to yoga, and I looked for features I need - and I think you will, too - including yoga mat holders and laptop compartments.

And you don't necessarily have to splurge - I found great bags at Amazon, as well as Nike and Adidas, Gym Shark, Beis and Lululemon.

© Getty Images Celebrity gym bag style, left to right: Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Bella Hadid and Olivia Wilde

How I chose the best gym bags for women

Style: All of these fitness-ready bags are worthy of a place in your gym wardrobe, but what I also took into consideration was style. If I thought a bag was strictly utilitarian, without any consideration of aesthetics, it didn’t make the list.

All of these fitness-ready bags are worthy of a place in your gym wardrobe, but what I also took into consideration was style. If I thought a bag was strictly utilitarian, without any consideration of aesthetics, it didn’t make the list. Cost: Not everyone wants to splash the cash for a luxury gym bag - especially if you’re paying a pricey gym fee on top of everything else! - and to be honest a luxury look isn’t necessary (unless you really want one.) I’ve put in the research to choose great bags at various price points, so there’s one for every budget.

Not everyone wants to splash the cash for a luxury gym bag - especially if you’re paying a pricey gym fee on top of everything else! - and to be honest a luxury look isn’t necessary (unless you really want one.) I’ve put in the research to choose great bags at various price points, so there’s one for every budget. Practical: Does it have a dedicated shoe compartment? Is it sweat-proof or water-resistant? Does it have room for essentials and your tablet or laptop? I took all of these aspects into consideration.

Does it have a dedicated shoe compartment? Is it sweat-proof or water-resistant? Does it have room for essentials and your tablet or laptop? I took all of these aspects into consideration. Verified ratings and reviews: Since I’ve not been able to personally test each of these bags, I also scoured verified reviews for balanced opinions, using my professional judgment to see which make the cut.

Since I’ve not been able to personally test each of these bags, I also scoured verified reviews for balanced opinions, using my professional judgment to see which make the cut. Size: Ideally a bag will fit into a gym locker and will be comfortable to carry. According to Under Armour

Best gym bags

So are you ready to commute to your workout in style? Check out my top picks for the best gym bags of 2025...

1/ 9 Lululemon 3-in-1 gym duffle bag © Lululemon £148 at Lululemon UK

$114 (WAS $158) at Lululemon US Features: Volume: 30L

Cushioned, detachable shoulder strap/yoga mat carrier/stretching strap

Large main compartment plus separate compartments for shoes and sweaty gear

Exterior pocket fits most shoes up to men's size 14

Side zippered water bottle pocket

Interior pockets

Separate drawstring pouch for sweaty clothes Editor's note: "If you're looking for multitasking functionality, this Lululemon gym bag is the one for you. There's a pocket for everything, including your water bottle, as well as a separate pouch for sweaty clothes. Plus the strap also serves as a yoga mat carrier and a stretching strap."

2/ 9 Béis Sport Duffle Backpack © Beis £91 at Beis UK

$108 at Beis US

Features: Volume: 23.5 L

Water Bottle Pocket

Trolley Pass-through

Organizational Pockets

Multi-wear Editor's Note: "Shay Mitchell's popular bag brand really does combine practicality and polish - I love that this bag not only looks chic but it can be worn as a regular duffle or a backpack. Genius."

3/ 9 Alo yoga Om The Go Gym Sling Bag © Alo Yoga £188 at Alo Yoga

$188 at Alo Yoga Features: Adjustable strap

Top zipper

Interior pocket

Water-resistant nylon interior Editor's Note: "Kendall and Kylie Jenner are Alo Yoga fans, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves this cool Alo Yoga sling bag. The on-trend look, which comes in white, brown and black, is also getting solid reviews from shoppers who say it is 'comfortable' and 'durable'. And it's celebrity approved, what more could you ask for?"

4/ 9 Gymshark Everyday Tote © GymShark £30 at Gymshark UK

$36 at Gymshark US Features: Volume: 25L

3 mesh front slip pockets

Multiple interior slip pockets inside

Adjustable straps

Reinforced base Editor's Note: "Verified shoppers give this afforable gym tote a whopping 4.8 stars, with one raving: 'Love this bag! Very spacious, holds all of my essentials and more. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it.' I love it because it's practical but also comes in five colours, including yellow and two shades of pink. To me this tote would serve as a great bag even beyond the gym, from the office to shopping."

5/ 9 XXL Adidas by Stella McCartney tote © adidas £140 at adidas

$112 (was $160) at Stella McCartney Features: Volume: 39.75 L

Matte crinkle-effect adidas Primegreen fabric made with recycled materials

Detachable Stella McCartney silicone logo disc

Two top handles

One internal slip pocket

One external zipper pocket Editor's Note: "Need a really large gym bag? This adidas gym bag by Stella McCartney has a 4.5-star average on adidas UK, where verified shoppers have said it has 'great capacity, handy pockets and multiple handles which makes it very versatile'. Some though, said that it's much bigger than it looks online. So keep in mind this is a nearly 40L bag, perfect if you're carrying equipment or team essentials."

6/ 9 Amazon Fioretto Gym Bag © Amazon £21.99 at Amazon UK

$22.99 at Amazon US

Features: Volume: 30L

Waterproof wet pocket in the main compartment

Trolley Pass-through

Multiple hues and prints available Editor's Note: "If you don't want to splash the cash, and need a dependable but fun and versatile bag, this Amazon gym bag is also great for travel and is the most affordable on my list. It comes in leopard print and lots of different colours, and you can order one that comes with a matching toiletry bag, too."

7/ 9 Under Armour UA Undeniable 5.0 XS © Under Armour £32 at Under Armour UK

$40 at Under Armour US

Features: Volume: 23L

Water resistant with UA Storm technology

Large vented pocket for laundry or shoes

Internal slip pockets, large front zippered pocket, side mesh slip pocket for organization

Adjustable strap Editor's Note: "Under Armour's water-resistant Undeniable 5.0 XS has top ratings from verified shoppers - a 4-8 star rating with 98% recommending. Fans call it compact but spacious, and if pink isn't your style it also comes in both grey and black."

8/ 9 Nike Gym Club Duffel Bag © Nike £39.99 at Nike

£40 at Next

$42 at Nike US

Features: Volume: 24L

Made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibers

Removable and adjustable shoulder strap

Double zip main compartment

Zippered front pocket Editor's Note: "This Nike bag is a classic with but has a sleek design, making it a bit less bulky than a traditional duffel. It currently has 4.6 stars at Nike, with verified shoppers calling it 'a great quality bag', 'stylish' and 'cute and functional'."