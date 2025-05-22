Bravo's Love Hotel is my guilty pleasure and I'm loving the housewives' fashion, too

Bravo's Love Hotel is just what my Real Housewives obsessed self needs right now.

With my OG housewives at the helm - including Shannon 'Storms' Beador, Ashley Darby, the Countess herself Luann de Lesseps and Gizelle Bryant - these are the women I want to see get a second chance at love (or third/fourth), and Bravo daddy Andy Cohen is trying to make that happen with Bravo's newest dating show.

It's housewives centered, so its not without the usual reality TV drama, but as the four women try to find love with the male contestants, I'm loving seeing these fan favorites navigate friendships as much as romance on the Peacock streaming show.

With host Joel Kim Booster as the show's north star, I'm rooting for these women. RHOC Shannon deserves someone who adores her after the drama of ex- John Jannsen and while I loved the chemistry - and Bravo crossover - between RHOA Ashley Darby and Summer House's Luke, their short lived romance had me wishing for more for my girl Ashley.

Since they're dating daily, it's no surprise that these housewives are giving major date night outfit inspiration for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s, and you can shop Shannon, Luann, Ashley and Gizelle's outfits easily - and I've made it even easier by deep diving into the Love Hotel fashion, from Shannon's slimming swimsuit to Ashley's Amazon wedges. Since we're only a few episodes in, check back for more fashion finds...

© Instagram The housewives' first episode looks The first episode of Bravo's Love Hotel sees the ladies check into the resort, and I think their outfits on this segment really highlight their true-style. It's Shannon's pink Lily Pulitzer shift dress that stands out for me; it's giving Shannon Beador of vintage RHOC seasons in my opinion. Luann, on the other hand, is showing off that pilates honed bod with a Free People Maxi dress and the most Luann of accessories, a hat. Ashley brings the heat with her lime Fashion Nova halterneck dress, which has long sold out, but it was her cute carnival clutch and Jessica Simpson wedges that caught my eye - vacation perfection! And Gizelle's Miguelina Farrah Gauze cutout maxi dress was a beautiful choice; it's currently unavailable but this Simkhai dress at Revolve is super similar.

© Instagram The crochet dresses The girls looked adorbs in their matching poolside outfits! I can confirm their entire look is from Amazon, from the white crochet dresses, $148, to their retro $35 sunglasses and the $19.99 crochet hats. So fun! Shannon also revealed in an Instagram post that she's wearing a slimming swimsuit from TA3. She confessed: "This suit is amazing and helps me suck it in!"

© Instagram Shannon's Barbie co-ord Shunning the sequins for her comfies, Shannon wears a super cute Beach Riot co-ord. The crochet pink cover-up $69.99, can be bought via Amazon.

© Instagram Ashley's athleisurewear Ashley's athleisurewear is on point! She looks so beautiful in her workout gear; Ashley packed the Bombshell crossover bra top and matching Cheeky Seamless Leggings plus the Lululemon Everywhere Belt, $38, in Crater Blue.

