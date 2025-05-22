Bravo's Love Hotel is my guilty pleasure and I'm loving the housewives' fashion, too

Bravo's Love Hotel is just what my Real Housewives obsessed self needs right now.
With my OG housewives at the helm - including Shannon 'Storms' Beador, Ashley Darby, the Countess herself Luann de Lesseps and Gizelle Bryant - these are the women I want to see get a second chance at love (or third/fourth), and Bravo daddy Andy Cohen is trying to make that happen with Bravo's newest dating show.
It's housewives centered, so its not without the usual reality TV drama, but as the four women try to find love with the male contestants, I'm loving seeing these fan favorites navigate friendships as much as romance on the Peacock streaming show.
With host Joel Kim Booster as the show's north star, I'm rooting for these women. RHOC Shannon deserves someone who adores her after the drama of ex- John Jannsen and while I loved the chemistry - and Bravo crossover - between RHOA Ashley Darby and Summer House's Luke, their short lived romance had me wishing for more for my girl Ashley.
Since they're dating daily, it's no surprise that these housewives are giving major date night outfit inspiration for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s, and you can shop Shannon, Luann, Ashley and Gizelle's outfits easily - and I've made it even easier by deep diving into the Love Hotel fashion, from Shannon's slimming swimsuit to Ashley's Amazon wedges. Since we're only a few episodes in, check back for more fashion finds...