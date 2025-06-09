I've found Lisa Snowdon's tie-front top on sale - and it's ideal for this weird weather

Lisa Snowdon's fashion is giving me serious inspiration for this inbetween weather, where we're asking ourselves is it hot? Is it cold? What do I wear!

I spied Lisa wearing a gorgeous red blouse on the latest episode of her vodcast, We're Not Getting Any Younger, with special guest Una Healey. 53-year-old Lisa wore a breezy, boho-inspired red top and I loved it so much that I had to track it down.

AT A GLANCE Lisa Snowdon wore a tie-front blouse while hosting her podcast, We're Not Getting Any Younger.

The Nobody's Child cotton-mix blouse

Ideal for the current in between weather, wear with denim now and linen come high summer.

I found it, and it's a high street hit from Nobody's Child. The Iris Embroidered Tie Front Top is honestly everything I want to wear now. Made from airy cotton, it's bright in hue with its joyful red shade and features delicate details like embroidery and puff sleeves.

Thanks to the cotton mix, it really is great for this weather; wear with jeans now, that's what I'll be doing, with either ballet flats or sandals, depending on the weather forecast. And come high summer, it's great for wearing with denim shorts when you want something a little elevated from a T-shirt.

© Instagram Lisa Snowdon with guest Una Healy on her podcast

It also taps into the tie-front top phenomenon, which is sweeping Instagram, the high street and even the school run. Tie-front tops are literally everywhere, and the trend has been extended to jackets and dresses too. I love this top though, as the closing on the tie front is tight, so you don't have to worry about flashing the flesh or having to layer over a vest or T-shirt.

The best news is that I found the top on ASOS on sale; it's reduced by 20% from £75 to £60, and available in sizes 18 - 24. I also spotted it at John Lewis with a wider range of sizes, from 8 - 18.

If red is too bold for you, head to Very who have the navy version on sale for £45.

Lisa's tie-front blouse - styling ideas

With tie-front tops a trend for summer, the obvious way to wear is as a top with jeans or shorts. I like the idea of layering one over a black cami-strap dress, wearing the blouse open as a bed jacket style top.

Wearing with denim is always a good option, but linen looks great with these tops too. Wear with a maxi skirt to embrace a real boho vibe, or go for a pair of tailored city shorts to luxe one up.

If you're worried about the tie-front element exposing your underwear, simply layer over a lightweight, thin strapped vest for modesty.