I'm declaring Lisa Snowdon's M&S blouse as the prettiest spring top on the high street

Spring is a springing this week, and it's had me realise that my wardrobe is lacking in a few pretty spring tops, you know the sort you can throw on with jeans or smart trousers and instantly feel, well, prettier? So I thank Lisa Snowdon for pointing me in the direction of this super cute M&S blouse.

Sharing a snap of herself in the sunshine before a stint on This Morning, the 53-year-old wore her white broderie-anglaise blouse with a feminine fishtail denim skirt. Tapping into the Western trend, she added a pair of cork-wedge shoes which elevated her outfit even further.

© Instagram Lisa looked gorgeous in her M&S blouse

Made from pure cotton from the M&S Per Una range, Lisa's £45 blouse features sweet dainty ruffles and romantic embroidery. It has a regular fit, with a crew necklace and blouson sleeves to amp up the romantic feel.

Shoppers praise the blouse for being "sophisticated" and "comfortable" and that it fits true to size. While it has sold out in some sizes, you can still snap Lisa's white version in UK sizes 8 - 20 while a light, cornflower blue version is available in UK sizes 8 - 22.

EXACT MATCH: M&S Per Una Pure Cotton Embroidered Ruffle Shirt © M&S £45 at M&S

I also tracked down Lisa's super wearable denim skirt, if you're looking for a change from jeans.

The denim maxi skirt is also from Marks & Spencer and one of the high street brand's bestsellers. Priced at £45, I absolutely love the fit and flare shape - most denim maxi skirts come in a column, straight up and down shape, but this has bundles of femininity.

EXACT MATCH: M&S Denim Maxi Skirt £45 at Marks & Spencer

Available in sizes 6 - 22, it also comes in a petite length and longer length, so you're able to create that maxi skirt effect whatever your height. I love Lisa's medium indigo denim wash but there's an equally as spring-ready cream version, again, another great alternative to white jeans if you're looking for something a little different.

Lisa added gold jewellery to her look, too, and if that outfit isn't screaming spring I don't know what is.

The menopause advocate is not afraid to be honest about her menopause journey, from her book, Just Getting Started: Lessons in Life, Love and Menopause as well as on her Podcast, We’re Not Getting Any Younger. Entering perimenopause at 44, Lisa has been extremely honest about the experience, which left her feeling "lonely". "Some months you'll sail through it, and other months you want to crawl out of your skin," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.