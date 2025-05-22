I've just figured out Lisa Snowdon's flattering dress formula - and it's so easy to copy

Lisa Snowdon has fast become not only my beauty guru - from her favourite gradual tanner to her neck firming cream - but I'm becoming more and more enthralled with Lisa's fashion too.

The 53-year-old wears a mix of high street and boutique labels, and having scrolled her socials recently, I realised she relies on a certain fashion formula that's been around for years. And it's so flattering.

This Morning presenter Lisa appears to be a big fan of the mini tea dress. Before you discard the notion for being mini length, as opposed to the more modest midi and maxi, let me break it down for you.

© Instagram Lisa's got her fashion formula sorted

She's onto something with these fits. The length is short, granted, but the torso part is super flattering for anyone who wants to flatter their tummy. The style of this dress skims the tum - it isn't meant to be tight or fitted - and draws the eye to the legs.

She also chooses tea dresses that have detailing around the neckline or sleeves; one of her floral minis, the Queens of Archive Bonnie dress, £195, has sweet, voluminous puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

EXACT MATCH: Queens of Archive Bonnie Dress © Queens of Archive £195 at Queens of Archive

The tulip print hides a any lumps or bumps, and the A-line skirt flares out to flatter wider hips too. Not that Lisa needs to, but the dress is an absolute beauty on her. I love how she dressed it up with white heels and a fun Lulu Guinness clutch bag for a swanky event.

The evidence that she loves this type of dress stacks up. In some recent snaps from a trip to Ibiza, she's wearing another floral mini dress. This one, the August Floral Mini Dress, also from Queens of Archive, has flirty puffed sleeves, a deep frill square neck and a lovely red, blue and white floral print.

© Instagram Lisa's sunny floral dress was perfect for an Ibiza getaway

And although not a tea dress, Lisa glammed up in a stunning red mini shift dress to host the Smiley CFA. Again, the shift dress emphasised Lisa's svelte legs and left the top half super comfy and loose.

If you're not super comfortable with wearing a mini dress and heels, go for fancy flats, sandals or a small block heel. A mid-heel is in fact, ideal for this for adding height without anything too high. Read HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne's edit of the best mid heels on the high street. They were made for this type of dress!

As for Lisa's dresses, you'll find the high street has a host of floral tea dresses with fun necklines and puffed sleeves, a la Lisa. At Boden, there's a few to choose from but it's the Piper Short Dress that's my fave, and it's a bestseller too. Over at ASOS, they've got a great tulip print mini dress with angel sleeves from Topshop. I love this as a smarter version, as its chiffon and stylish for a summer event.

Lisa's style has even earned her a collaboration with Bonmarche. The current collection features comfy pieces and classic T-shirts but a sneak preview of her Autumn collection shows tailoring, sophisticated blouses and easy to wear stylish dresses. We can't wait for it to drop.