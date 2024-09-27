Silver trousers are still having a moment - 7 stylish silver trousers I love

For several seasons it's been all about bright, dopamine-inducing colours, but more recently it seems the antithesis to drab dressing is statement silver. Once reserved only for the festive season, I've noticed it worn all year round thanks to the likes of Chanel, Gucci and Versace dominating the runways with the metallic hue.

More specifically, silver trousers are the super cool piece that’s been seen all over our Instagram feeds. They might appear hard to style, but I’ve seen them paired to perfection with cosy knits and relaxed-fit shirts. And of course they look amazing with bralets and blazers for an evening out.

How to style silver trousers

Jessica Skye wore silver trousers with a black crew neck sweater

Jessica Skye (@_jessicaskye) styled her Amy Lynn silver trousers with a cosy black knit from Arket and black strappy kitten heels from & Other Stories - the perfect evening ensemble for autumn. She advises to take your usual size or size down if you're between sizes.

Polly Sayer is the epitome of cool in her silver trousers and trainers

Polly Sayer (@pollyvsayer) showed us how to style them off-duty, also wearing her ROTATE Birger Christensen silver trousers with a black sweater, but completing the look with adidas Samba trainers and a longline wool coat.

I love Kim's tonal silver outfit for the new season

Kim (@keybykim) proved they can also be worn as part of a tonal outfit, styling her Zara silver trousers with a matching metallic top. She accessorised with black heels and a Jacquemus handbag.

How I chose the best silver trousers

Style: I've included a range of cuts, from the classic straight-leg with a high-rise waist to tapered and flared pieces.

I've included a range of cuts, from the classic straight-leg with a high-rise waist to tapered and flared pieces. Price: Whether you're looking to tap into the trend with affordable options like a £13 pair from Warehouse or you want to invest in designer styles, I've found something to suit every budget.

Whether you're looking to tap into the trend with affordable options like a £13 pair from Warehouse or you want to invest in designer styles, I've found something to suit every budget. Colour: All of these trousers come in the same trending metallic silver hue.

The best silver trousers to shop now

Silver trousers are in such high demand it’s increasingly hard to get hold of a pair, so I’ve searched to find the very best with sizes still available. From high street styles at Karen Millen to designer pairs at Farfetch, scroll on to shop the edit - and check back as I'll be updating with all of the new season pieces as they drop online.

Amy Lynn Lupe Silver Trousers £68 at Selfridges $76 at Selfridges US Editor's Note: Selfridges just restocked the Amy Lynn silver trousers seen on Jessica Skye. They're cut from non-stretch faux leather in a straight-leg silhouette with a mid-rise waist. At less than £100, I expect them to sell out quickly again this season.



Karen Millen Metallic Faux Leather Silver Trousers £62 at Karen Millen $104 at Karen Millen US Editor's Note: Karen Millen's high-shine silver trousers make an instant statement. Featuring side pockets add a straight-leg, I'll be wearing them with heels and an oversized blazer.



ROTATE Birger Christensen Embossed-Crocodile Silver Trousers £279 at Farfetch $278 at Farfetch US Editor's Note: Trousers don’t come much more coveted than this silver pair by ROTATE Birger Christensen, and they're still available in a couple of sizes at Farfetch. High-waisted and falling to a straight-leg, they also feature an embossed crocodile effect.

Boden Silver Tapered Trousers £98 at Boden $150 at Boden US Editor's Note: With a comfy mid-rise cut and cool tapered leg, Boden just dropped the ultimate pair of casual silver trousers. Style them with a white tee and trainers.



Warehouse Croc Faux Leather Silver Trousers £13 at Warehouse Editor's Note: These silver trousers from Warehouse are the best lookalikes I've found for the sell-out ROTATE Birger Christensen pair - and they're an absolute steal in the sale. They feature a faux croc leather design and straight-leg cut. I love them styled with a white tank top.



Maje Metallic Leather Flared Silver Pants £240 (save 50%) at The Outnet Editor's Note: These sell-out silver trousers by Parisian brand Maje are always hard to get hold of, but right now you can find several sizes on The Outnet with 50% off. Made from real leather, they have a slim fit and a flared finish. Wear them with chunky loafers for the ultimate casual-cool outfit.