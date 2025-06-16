Ruth Langsford's 'versatile' outfit is spot on for this weather - especially if you hate wearing shorts

Dressing in this heat is fine if you're a fan of shorts, wafty dresses and showing off your arms but if you're not, it's hard to know what to wear in these temperatures. But thanks to Ruth Langsford's latest outfit, we're getting a few ideas...

With the temperatures set to reach 30C at the end of the week here in the UK, I for one am struggling to know what to wear - especially to work and on the school run. When shorts are not an option (they're not everyone's fave), take a leaf out of Ruth's style book and opt for a loose linen co-ord. "It's lovely and cool, drapey and soft, tiny amount of creasing and gives you that summer look," the 65-year-old said.

AT A GLANCE Ruth Langsford is a Loose Women regular and has her own clothing line with QVC.

The 65-year-old snapped herself wearing her latest pieces, including the "lovely and cool" linen-blend co-ord.

Her outfit is available in five colours, plus Tall, Petite and Regular lengths.

The Loose Women presenter showcased the latest pieces in her own QVC collection and they couldn't have come at a better time with this heat.

Ruth's outfit consisted of the Linen-Blend Dolman Blouse and matching Cropped Linen Pull On Trousers. Of course, a linen blend is a dream in this weather as the airy fabric is cooling, but the loose fit makes them both even more weather-friendly.

Ruth Langsford Linen Blend Dolman Sleeve Blouse and Pull On Cropped Linen Blend Trousers © QVC Blouse, £48 at QVC Trousers, £48 at QVC

The blouse, priced at £48, features short-sleeves and a breezy V-neckline. Available in not just Ruth's fave, khaki, there's also white, stone, black, navy and dusty rose pink.

Ruth's trousers are great with the blouse, but would be just as chic with a T-shirt or vest. The wide-leg silhouette is effortlessly stylish and on-trend, and the cropped length are a great choice for those who don't want shorts but also want to show a little flesh.

Perhaps the best parts are the linen fabric (airy, it's a given) and the elasticated waistband. No-one wants tight, digging in trousers in this heat so these are cooling, comfy and classic for summer. They come in the same colours as Ruth's blouse, so you can go matchy-matchy or wear apart.

© QVC Ruth's the best model for her QVC line, wearing the linen-blend Dolman top

The pieces only went live at the weekend but have already sold fast; some colours have a waitlist! Ruth has been snapped in both the khaki and stone, but I bet she'll be rocking that dusty pink in the near future too.

There's limited reviews yet, but the ones that have left reviews say the top "hangs well" and is a heavier, weightier material than expected. This bodes well for fitting beautifully, with the fit being something reviewers love about this top.

Ruth's styling advice

As Ruth herself says of the co-ord: "So versatile and perfect for holidays, garden parties or just looking effortlessly chic in the sunshine."

Ruth wore it with wedges, and suggests wearing with heels or flip flops, and mixing and matching the colours to create your own combos.

I love how she teamed the khaki co-ord with tan wedges and a raffia bag, so effortless!