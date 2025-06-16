This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's shoulder-baring top is so cute, chic and on sale

This Morning's Clodagh McKenna is seriously stylish. The TV chef knows how to dress, and this cooking queen wore the sweetest top on Monday's edition of the ITV show.

Showing ITV viewers - and Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd - how to make a summer veggie pasta bake, I was struck by how downright chic Clodagh looked.

AT A GLANCE Celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna appeared on This Morning on Monday 16 June wearing a scallop-trimmed top.

Her Paisie navy blouse has 22% off, reduced to £22.

The Clodagh's Happy Cooking cookbook author was styled by Dannii Whiteman.

Wearing a bardot-style top, flared jeans and the coolest bandana hair tie, Clodagh was giving Cat a run for her money in the style stakes.

© Instagram Clodagh's chic outfit was praised by This Morning viewers

I was so obsessed with Clodagh's top that I immediately had to start hunting for it. Thankfully, the 50-year-old had done the work for me by posting where her outfit was from.

Clodagh's navy top is so simple, yet so on-trend and from British brand Paisie. It's lightly knitted, made from a stretchy viscose-nylon blend so super comfy and fitted without being skintight. It's off the shoulder with three quarter sleeves but the piece de resistance is the scallop detailing; it's super sweet and whimsical, and taps into the wavy edged trend that's everywhere right now.

I honestly love the top for bridging the smart-casual gap. It's a little sexy, with the bardot sleeves and fitted nature, and the scallop trim is playful and pretty.

EXACT MATCH: Paisie Scallop Neck Knit Top © Paisie £55 (save 22%) at Paisie

What's even better is that it's currently on sale, reduced by 22% from £70 to £55. Clodagh chose the navy colourway but there's also a red version and light dusty pink and all are still available in sizes XS - XL.

If you love the scallop trim but prefer something not off the shoulder, Next has an easy to wear - and bra-friendly - scallop-trimmed T-shirt for £25 also in navy.

How to style Clodagh's top

Clodagh's styling is perfection; this is jeans and a nice top territory and I'm so loving it. Clodagh's flared Sosandar jeans look great with the top, as would most jeans - I'd steer clear of skinny jeans, and go for something more loose like barrel leg or horseshoe. It'd look cool with long Bermuda denim shorts too, or for a more formal feel wide leg trousers would suit it.

She also wore it with a pair of tan heeled sandals, and a silk-scarf hair tie, which you can get a similar navy and red patterned one from at Amazon for under a tenner.

This Morning viewers quickly commented on Clodagh's "fabulous" outfit with it being called "perfection" and "fabulous".