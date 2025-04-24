Wait, did Cat Deeley just solve my occasion wear conundrum with her tummy flattering dress?

Cat Deeley's This Morning outfits aren't usually wear I'd think to look for occasion wear inspiration, but lo and behold the queen of daytime TV style has just worn a dress that may well be the answer to my prayers.

I - like many people - have quite a few events coming up this summer, including a friend's wedding. And knowing what to wear to a wedding has always been a moot point for me. As someone who loves to wear black and navy, it's tricky to find a wedding guest dress in those colours that doesn't give a more sombre vibe that I should be bringing to a wedding.

© Instagram Cat stunned This Morning viewers in a chic high street dress

Wearing darker colours to summer occasions isn't always appreciated either.

Throw into the mix that I'm conscious of my tummy, it's hard to find a dress that's giving "fun wedding guest" without leaning into my insecurities. But I think Cat Deeley's dress on Thursday's show may have given me a lifeline. The colour? Jade green. It's not pastel, it's not floral, and it's not bright but one thing it isn't is boring.

Cat's French Connection dress is such a good option for non colourful wearing people like me. It's still giving a minimalist, understated vibe but the colour plus the detailing is elevating it above and beyond.

And hello, did you note the ruched tummy panel? The gathered waist is absolutely a dream for me, as it hides any lumps and bumps that I don't feel comfortable having on show, and draws the eye to the smallest part - your waist - with its super luxe gold metal ring.

EXACT MATCH: French Connection Aspen Linen Blend Halterneck Midi Dress © French Connection £115 at French Connection

Called the Aspen Linen Blend Halterneck Midi Dress, it's giving a contemporary silhouette an asymmetric halterneck, split hem and midi length. The linen blend also makes it a little less formal than similar counterparts, which I personally love.

Available in sizes 6 - 18, I noticed the reviews are glowing with shoppers calling it a "beautiful fit" and of "great quality".

How to style Cat's jade green dress

This dress is calling for pared back accessories. Copy Cat with gold heeled sandals, subtle gold accessories and hair and makeup erring on the minimal side. For a wedding, I'd add a metallic clutch - keep things gold to match the hardware on the dress - and a neutral oversized blazer thrown on if it's a little chillier.

Pearls would be a good match with Cat's midi, think pearl studs or drop pearls, and you could swap the gold shoes and bag for cream or pearlescent shaded accessories.