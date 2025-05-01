Cat Deeley's fiery red dress is perfect for the hottest day of the year - and that's just a fact 

Even Lorraine Kelly couldn't help but complement Cat Deeley's red dress, worn on Thursday's This Morning - and Cat's red mini is so gorgeous, I don't blame her.

What better colour and outfit to wear on the hottest day of the year so far than a red, flower-applique mini? Lorraine was quick to say how much she loved Cat's dress while she chatted to the This Morning host, and from the big OTT corsage to the tomato red hue, it really is a treasure.

© Instagram Cat Deeley heats up the This Morning studio in a tomato red dress

This Morning stylist Rachael Hughes even revealed to me that Cat's red dress had been altered; the dress, from luxury womenswear brand FARM Rio, is in fact a midi dress, which Cat has had altered. I love that the presenter isn't afraid to change her pieces to suit her, and I think she made the right choice in changing the below the knee dress to a cute summery mini.

Called the Red Garden Midi Dress, the website describes the dress as having "playful floral appliqués" with an asymmetrical neckline. Made from responsible materials, it has sweet cami straps and the piece de resistance, the oversized corsage detail. It's giving Carrie Bradshaw vibes, non?

Available in sizes XXS - XL, you can buy Cat's dress direct from FARM Rio for £410, or on MyTheresa, priced at £345.

Cat's worn hers with a pair of flat gold gladiator sandals, which is a winning combination with red. John Lewis stocks a similar pair from Sam Edelmen, called the Ellina Strappy Sandals, for £120, and La Redoute's gold strappy 'Djoya' sandals are a close match too, priced at £50.

How to DIY Cat's red dress

Since Cat's dress is on the pricier side, I've searched for some more affordable red dresses and you'll be pleased to hear there's quite a few - including this New Look Floral Applique Mini Dress in the same red hot shade as Cat's. Priced at £45.99, it has similar cami dress and floral detailing along with an above the knee length.

CLOSE MATCH: New Look Floral Applique Mini Dress © New Look £45.99 at New Look

You could even recreate Cat's look on a budget, with a simple red cami dress and a big, juicy red corsage which I've found for under £15.

The best part with making your own is you can choose the length and strap style of your dress; H&M has a sweet red midi dress for £13 or try Reformation's Linen Cami Mini Dress for £90. Next, head to Etsy and get looking for a red corsage the size you want. This red corsage is beautifully big, measuring 10 inches wide, and can be pinned onto your dress to recreate Cat's dress in the easiest way.