I'm convinced Ruth Langsford's 'fresh' easy breezy blouse is ideal for this weather

Ruth Langsford isn't a meteorologist - officially - but she's definitely got her eye on the weather as the 65-year-old presenter keeps wearing such weather-appropriate outfits that I'm convinced she's got some sort of inside knowledge to the forecast.

Wearing what is quite frankly the most ideal thing to wear in this weather, Ruth gave her own interpretation of jeans and a nice top by sporting a pair of skinny jeans and a sweet, white broderie anglaise blouse.

She wore the QVC x Ruth Langsford Broderie Blouse, £45.

The blouse is selling fast, and Ruth calls it a "very, very pretty" piece.

The Loose Women presenter's blouse is so right for right now, it's crazy. Ruth's white blouse is loose, cotton (equals airy) and light enough to wear when the sun is shining.

It's great for the slightly chillier summer days, to wear with jeans or linen wide leg trousers, and also a perfect partner to denim shorts, a maxi skirt or wearing over your swimsuit on holiday. Honestly, the versatility of this blouse is endless.

As ever, Ruth is the best model for her own QVC Clothing collection, of which this blouse is part of. Priced at £45, it's in and out of stock in all sizes, from 8 - 22.

Speaking to the audience on a QVC segment, Ruth revealed she wears a size 16 in the blouse, where she normally wears a 14/16. "I am in the 16 in this, buttons as I don't want it pulling. It's woven, so it's not stretch."

She later calls it "fresh" and "very pretty, airy and its light, and because of that is a little underwear sensitive. We have patch pockets on the front to hide your bits and bobs. It says summer, timeless. I could wear that to work with a slightly smarter chino trouser, perhaps."

© QVC Ruth's cool khaki co-ord

The blouse features pearlised buttons, a v-neck and feminine sleeves, with cutwork and embroidery to create that broderie anglaise look.

In the piece, Ruth wore hers with jeans and a pair of her own sandals, the Multi-Strap Wedge in coral. They're currently on sale for £39.96, having been reduced by 60% from £99.96.

Last week, Ruth beat the heatwave in a super chic two piece from her own range. Ruth wore a loose linen co-ord on one of the hottest days of the year, in khaki - a great alternative if you're not a fan of brights but want to wear a colour other than black or navy.