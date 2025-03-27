Hold up - did Ruth Langsford's M&S skinny jeans make us fall in love with the denim trend again? 

The best skinny jeans are soft, comfortable and easy to wear - and dare I say it, I think Loose Women's Ruth Langsford just wore the pair that get rave reviews not just online, but from me too.

Ruth looked amazing in a pair of skinny jeans, which she told her Insta-fans they're from Marks & Spencer. I did a deep dive on the M&S website and narrowed Ruth's jeans down to the affordable £25 pair, called the Ivy.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford backstage at Loose Women

Receiving thousands of praise-filled reviews online, I've tried these jeans and really rate them. They're super soft, comfy and flexible - the material moves with you. The slightly higher waist is ideal for those of us who are conscious of a tummy, and great for tucking in tops (just like Ruth).

Ruth favours the dark indigo wash, but these jeans come in five other washes including black, white and light blue.

M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans £25 at Marks & Spencer

Some of the M&S shoppers agree with my thoughts on these jeans, calling them "great value for money", "super comfortable" and "very flattering for apple shaded women. Most of the reviews agree that these jeans are true to size, so shoppers should take their usual size.

My HELLO! colleague, Parenting Editor, Sophie Hamilton is a big fan of M&S jeans too, even choosing a pair from the British retailer as the 'best' in our high street jeans edit: "I love M&S jeans as they are flattering, fit well and are really comfortable - plus the waist has give which is essential for us 40-somethings!"

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen Polished Viscose Tailored Single Breasted Blazer © Karen Millen £159.20 at Karen Millen

The 65-year-old followed the failsafe outfit rule of a classic blazer, white top and jeans - really, this fashion formula is always a winner.

She wore a blush pink single breasted blazer from Karen Millen, which is a beautiful shade for Ruth's warm colouring and currently on sale, with 20% off. She added a white camisole top underneath and a little leopard print boot from New Look for extra interest. "Love a bit of animal print" she told her followers on Instagram.

Ruth Langsford with her Loose Women co-hosts

Ruth has become a big influencer with her fashion, thanks to her on-trend style and fashion range with QVC. Earlier this week, Ruth wore a cool Western inspired look, with flared jeans, cowboy-esque boots and a leather shacket, all from her own fashion range with QVC.

And who can forget her stunningly glam look, worn earlier in the year for the Oscars coverage on Loose Women? Ruth wowed fans in a £150 gold evening gown from Goddiva, which fans said had Ruth "glowing". I have to agree, the mum-of-one looked incredible in the red carpet worthy dress, with its metallic colouring and low cut neckline. Sensational!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth stunned in a gold gown earlier this year on Loose Women

Skinny jeans have fallen out of favour in recent years, with the slimline silhouette put into retirement in favour of wide-leg jeans and baggy trousers. But one look at the high street and you'll see a slew of skinny jeans types, not to mention Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney and Sienna Miller being papped in them. All hail the return of the skinny jean!