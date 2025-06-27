Kate Spade has a huge bag sale on right now and I couldn't believe my luck

Kate Spade handbags are so fun, so quirky and so chic that you're going to want this news on your radar - many of them have up to 40% off in the latest Kate Spade sale. Score!
I love a whimsical Kate Spade accessory (have you seen the Snacktime Crossbody Bag?) and the brand's end of season summer sale is pretty impressive – up to 40% off selected styles, and yes that includes plenty of Kate Spade bags.
- The on-trend bag: Grace Shoulder Bag, £235 (save 37%)
- The tote bag: Bleecker Crossbody Tote, £125 (save 50%)
- The sweet purse: Key To My Heart Wristlet, £75 (save 40%)
- The accessory: Enamel Hinged Bracelet, £60 (save 29%)
- The chic phone bag: Jolie Chain Crossbody Phone Bag, £135 (save 40%)
I spotted the very chic, very on-trend Grace Shoulder Bag has 37% off, taking it from £375 to £235. Talk about a deal. It's small enough for evening but also large enough for daytime, and can be worn across the body or as a shoulder bag. Versatile or what?
The New York based brand is often seen on the arms of our favourite celebrities, from Amanda Holden to Mindy Kaling, and even Princess Kate and Holly Willoughby have previously been pictured wearing Kate Spade dresses (both floral midi dresses, they have a type!) plus who can forget Taylor Swift’s striped Kate Spade dress?
Kate Spade’s clothing and small accessories are just as jaunty and yet timeless as their bags, but my HELLO! colleagues and I have handpicked the best of Kate Spade’s bags in the new sale as we're such big fans of the products. As an FYI, there's free shipping when you spend £150+.
How I chose the best Kate Spade bags on sale
- Variety: Kate Spade bags come in all shapes and sizes, including mini wristlets and large totes. In this edit, you'll find a variety of sizes to suit all needs.
- Pricing: Obviously, the pieces chosen are all on sale and I've handpicked the best for value for money.
- Style: As well as quirky bags, Kate Spade has a wealth of classic, timeless bags and this edit showcases the breadth of Kate Spade's offerings.