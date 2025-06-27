Kate Spade has a huge bag sale on right now and I couldn't believe my luck

Kate Spade handbags are so fun, so quirky and so chic that you're going to want this news on your radar - many of them have up to 40% off in the latest Kate Spade sale. Score!

I love a whimsical Kate Spade accessory (have you seen the Snacktime Crossbody Bag?) and the brand's end of season summer sale is pretty impressive – up to 40% off selected styles, and yes that includes plenty of Kate Spade bags.

I spotted the very chic, very on-trend Grace Shoulder Bag has 37% off, taking it from £375 to £235. Talk about a deal. It's small enough for evening but also large enough for daytime, and can be worn across the body or as a shoulder bag. Versatile or what?

The New York based brand is often seen on the arms of our favourite celebrities, from Amanda Holden to Mindy Kaling, and even Princess Kate and Holly Willoughby have previously been pictured wearing Kate Spade dresses (both floral midi dresses, they have a type!) plus who can forget Taylor Swift’s striped Kate Spade dress?

Kate Spade’s clothing and small accessories are just as jaunty and yet timeless as their bags, but my HELLO! colleagues and I have handpicked the best of Kate Spade’s bags in the new sale as we're such big fans of the products. As an FYI, there's free shipping when you spend £150+.

How I chose the best Kate Spade bags on sale

Variety: Kate Spade bags come in all shapes and sizes, including mini wristlets and large totes. In this edit, you'll find a variety of sizes to suit all needs.

Kate Spade bags come in all shapes and sizes, including mini wristlets and large totes. In this edit, you'll find a variety of sizes to suit all needs. Pricing: Obviously, the pieces chosen are all on sale and I've handpicked the best for value for money.

Obviously, the pieces chosen are all on sale and I've handpicked the best for value for money. Style: As well as quirky bags, Kate Spade has a wealth of classic, timeless bags and this edit showcases the breadth of Kate Spade's offerings.

Shop my pick of the Kate Spade sale

1/ 6 Bleecker Medium Crossbody Tote © Kate Spade £125 (save 50%) at Kate Spade Editor's note: "Everyone needs a smart, black tote in their handbag arsenal and I am loving the structured silhouette of this Saffiano leather bag. It can worn across the body or slung over your shoulder, and has a handy middle zipped compartment for your valuables."

2/ 6 Deco Chain Shoulder Bag © Kate Spade £260 (save 30%) at Kate Spade Editor's note: "Super chic with luxe finishing touches, this chain shoulder bag is made from pebbled leather with Art Deco inspired hardware. I adore the colour, called Tiger's Eye, a lime green that pops against gold."

3/ 6 Luver Faux Fur Heart Tote © Kate Spade £150 (save 40%) at Kate Spade Editor's note: "How fun is this fuzzy heart bag? Part fun, part practical as it boasts a zip closure, zip compartments and is cuddly too. It's surprisingly roomy, and just the thing for injecting a dose of fun to your look."

4/ 6 Dakota Hobo Bag © Kate Spade £255 (save 30%) at Kate Spade Editor's note: "Made from supple leather, the Dakota features Kate Spade's signature K hardware for a bold, modern look. It's a sleek aesthetic, and comes in black too."

5/ 6 Grace Shoulder Bag © Kate Spade £235 (save 37%) at Kate Spade Editor's note: "I'm absolutely in love with the Grace shoulder bag, from the curved shape to the versatility of it - it can from crossbody bag to shoulder bag, and is part structured to look stunningly sophisticated. "It comes in polka dot, pink and green so there'll be a colour to suit your vibe."