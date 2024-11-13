Always wanted Princess of Wales' Aspinal bag? I've just spotted it with 20% off

Princess Kate and her Aspinal of London Mayfair bag have become something of an iconic duo. The royal loves hers, toting it to various events, royal engagements and carrying it in colourways from black to lilac.

I for one have become something of a Mayfair bag stan, and plan on taking full advantage of the Aspinal of London Black Friday sale - there's 20% off everything. Including the Princess of Wales' MVP bag.

As we know, it isn't just Kate who loves an Aspinal bag. Fellow royals including Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and even Queen Camilla all own a stylish piece from the brand.

© Getty Images Three of Kate's favourite Aspinal of London handbags

But it's the mum-of-three's Mayfair bag that is most coveted by us royal style watchers. The bag, carried by Kate in the midi size, is a stylishly classic piece, leaning on vintage styling with a contemporary edge.

It's handcrafted from full-grain leather, and is as useful as it is chic with a large main pocket, central zipped compartment and open pockets to either side. You can carry it by the top handle, Princess Kate style, or wear across the body using the detachable leather strap.

If black isn't the colour for you, this design comes in 29 colourways, including pastels, neutrals, brights and patterned too.

Retailing for £650 / $915 in the midi size, Aspinal's 20% off offer brings the bag to £520 / $772 - that's an impressive £130 / $183 off. There's also free delivery in the UK and US and for an extra charge, you can have the piece personalised or gift wrapped. Ideal for those Christmas presents if you ask me!

Whilst Kate's commitment to her Aspinal Midi Bag is strong, she's also been spotted with the clutch version of her go-to bag. The Mayfair Clutch has been spotted on Kate around four times, and it is as timeless as the Midi Mayfair with the bonus of being a smaller, slimmer purse to carry.

Princess Kate at the Service of Hope in London in 2017 carrying an Aspinal clutch

The brand have reworked the clutch since Kate carried hers to be a 2.0 version, but it still echoes the original with a faux patent croc finish, shield lock and chain strap, which can be detached. It's another handy design with zipped pockets internally, and is available in a range of colours from the Princess of Wales' favourite black to metallic gold and ivory. Party season perfection.

Priced at £395 / $555, Aspinal's latest offer means you'd pay £310 / $501 for this accessory - work out the cost per wear and you're looking at pennies per wear!

You'll have to shop quick to get Kate's bag for less as the 20% off offer ends midnight tonight. But if you miss out, fear not, as we're sure Aspinal will have another amazing Black Friday deal up their sleeves for the big day...