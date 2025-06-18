Cat Deeley's always wearing these gold Zara sandals - and I've found the perfect lookalike

Cat Deeley's definitely dressing for the heatwave this week on This Morning, and Wednesday's show has seen her lean into the hot weather fashion with a cute, flippy floral Zara dress and her favourite gold gladiator sandals.

And it's those gold flats that had me thinking that I need a pair in my life. I've been sporting nothing but a chunky sandal the past few years, but Cat's sandals reminded me how chic and wearable a pair of gladiator sandals are.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley wore a Zara floral mini dress and gold Zara sandals as she presented This Morning on Wednesday June 18.

Cat's gold sandals are a stylish heatwave-friendly choice of footwear. My top lookalike of her sold-out pair are the ASOS' gold sandals

Gladiator sandals are a chic alternative to the trend of chunky Dad sandals.

Cat's sandals are super strappy, which adds to their stylish look, and are sadly an older pair from Zara, as her stylist Rachael Hughes told me. I love that Cat pulls things out from her closet, but as I really wanted a pair and can't get my hands on hers, I did some mega searching to find a similar style.

© Instagram Cat's heatwave ready outfit on This Morning includes a floral dress and gold strappy sandals

It was ASOS who came up trumps with a really brilliant lookalike of Cat's that won't cost the earth. Priced at a mid-month friendly £18, ASOS' gold sandals have similar wider straps, including ankle straps like Cat's, and criss-cross over the foot.

Available in sizes 3 - 9, they're an affordable buy if you want to dip your toe into the gold gladiator trend without spending a fortune.

ASOS Gold Sandals © ASOS £18 at ASOS

Even more like Cat's are a pair from French brand Les Tropeziennes Par M.Belarbi. The Djoya Leather Strappy Sandals, priced at £52,99, even have the toe strap like Cat's and ankle ties to really up the luxe look. These are available in sizes 3.5 - 6.5, and come in black or fuschia pink as well as gold.

Les Tropeziennes Par M.Belarbi Strappy Sandals © La Redoute £52.99 at La Redoute

If you're not a fan of the self-tie ankle straps (they can be a little tricky to wear sometimes), then Boden's classic Flat Strappy Sandals fit the bill. They're one of the brand's bestselling styles and feature multiple straps with an ankle strap that buckles discreetly. I love these for giving that gladiator sandal vibe without the commitment of multiple ties. Costing £95, you can save 15% with the code JM7D.

Boden Flat Strappy Sandals © Boden £95 at Boden

If you're feeling a little more flush, you could invest in Ancient Greek's Satira, a really classic pair of gold gladiators with thick straps and multiple ankle straps. This brand are known for their gladiator sandals, with the style being the crux of the label.

How to style Cat's gold sandals

Take it from Cat and wear these with your summer dresses, your summer shorts or your denim. The metallic finish and strappy detailing add an elevated touch to even denim cut offs and a white tee!