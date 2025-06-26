Karen Millen's easy breezy summer dresses are all I want to wear right now

It might be known as the occasion wear destination, but Karen Millen has one of the widest ranges of easy, breezy summer dresses too.
From linens to cotton blends, postcard prints and summer-ready fruity patterns, Karen Millen's dress collection is a bit of a who's who in the world of what's hot right now. And for this weather we're having, their day dresses are absolutely perfect.
Karen Millen is a brand that's loved by some of the most stylish fashion influencers, and chic celebrities alike who choose Karen Millen's pieces for their quality, style and figure-flattering prowess.
There's a lot of dresses available at Karen Millen - and I mean a lot - and many come in regular sizes, petite and curve so you're bound to find a dress that feels as fantastic as it looks.
You can filter the site by length, colour, even fabric choice, if you find it overwhelming or do what I love to do and just scroll through. You'll definitely find what you're looking for along with some hidden gems along the way.
How I chose the best summer dresses at Karen Millen
Seasonal: I've focused on summer day dresses, the sort you can wear to the park, to a more laidback office or on a super hot day and have no clue what to wear. They're all from the new in section too.
Design: Since not everyone loves a mini or a maxi, I've included as many different design styles as possible, ranging from mini to maxi to shirt dresses to cami midis.
Price point: Karen Millen's dresses are great value for money, and I've included price points to suit all budgets in this piece.
This is such a beautiful dress to wear whatever the occasion, with a carefree voluminous silhouette and sexy v-neck. It flatters thanks to the cream panels, and the linen fabric makes it super breezy.
