Karen Millen's easy breezy summer dresses are all I want to wear right now

It might be known as the occasion wear destination, but Karen Millen has one of the widest ranges of easy, breezy summer dresses too.

From linens to cotton blends, postcard prints and summer-ready fruity patterns, Karen Millen's dress collection is a bit of a who's who in the world of what's hot right now. And for this weather we're having, their day dresses are absolutely perfect.

Karen Millen is a brand that's loved by some of the most stylish fashion influencers, and chic celebrities alike who choose Karen Millen's pieces for their quality, style and figure-flattering prowess.

There's a lot of dresses available at Karen Millen - and I mean a lot - and many come in regular sizes, petite and curve so you're bound to find a dress that feels as fantastic as it looks.

You can filter the site by length, colour, even fabric choice, if you find it overwhelming or do what I love to do and just scroll through. You'll definitely find what you're looking for along with some hidden gems along the way.

How I chose the best summer dresses at Karen Millen

Seasonal: I've focused on summer day dresses, the sort you can wear to the park, to a more laidback office or on a super hot day and have no clue what to wear. They're all from the new in section too.

I've focused on summer day dresses, the sort you can wear to the park, to a more laidback office or on a super hot day and have no clue what to wear. They're all from the new in section too. Design : Since not everyone loves a mini or a maxi, I've included as many different design styles as possible, ranging from mini to maxi to shirt dresses to cami midis.

: Since not everyone loves a mini or a maxi, I've included as many different design styles as possible, ranging from mini to maxi to shirt dresses to cami midis. Price point: Karen Millen's dresses are great value for money, and I've included price points to suit all budgets in this piece.

My fave Karen Millen summer dresses for 2025

1/ 7 Cutwork Embroidery Woven Midi Prom Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note A little white dress is an absolute must in summer, and how sweet is this cutwork midi dress? It's so easy to wear, with its loose shape and wide straps and looks super expensive. Wear with mesh ballet flats or brown sandals, add a raffia basket bag and you're so summer-ready.

2/ 7 Cotton Ruched Waist Woven Midi Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note Even if you're not a big fan of pink, you can't deny how cool and airy this maxi looks. It's got a minimal aesthetic with ruched waist, cotton material and yes, there's even pockets. Pack in your suitcase for your summer holiday, it's just calling for a palermo cocktail al fresco.

3/ 7 Floral & Geo Embroidered Mini Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note Flippy and flirty, this mini dress features delicate embroidery with a geometric and floral pattern that looks so luxurious, yet easy to wear thanks to the 100% cotton fabric. Great for summer festivals or beach days, it also benefits from a super flattering square neckline.



4/ 7 Viscose Linen Scenic Print With Top Stitch Belted Woven Midi Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note With its flattering fit and striking scenic print, this timeless shirt dress is as easily worn to a garden party as it is city sightseeing in the summer. The crisp, collared neckline adds a smart edge to this contemporary design, and graceful pleated skirt will swish as you walk - so elegant.



5/ 7 Viscose Linen Woven Maxi Beach Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note This sort of dress that was made for the beach, the bar and everywhere in between. The bold emerald green is stunning for summer, and will be a dream with gold accessories.

6/ 7 Denim Tailored Notch Neck Belted Fluid Midi Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note A lightweight, chambray dress is just as breezy for summer, and is a cool, chic way to keep your denim obsession going even when the temperature heats up. This light denim midi is a flattering fit and flare shape, with waist cinching belt and high collar.



7/ 7 Contrast Linen Plunge Neck Woven Maxi Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note This is such a beautiful dress to wear whatever the occasion, with a carefree voluminous silhouette and sexy v-neck. It flatters thanks to the cream panels, and the linen fabric makes it super breezy.



We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our affiliate brand partner Karen Millen. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.