Cat Deeley channels Meghan Markle in the dreamiest summer dress - and it's on sale

Cat Deeley is serving effortless summer glamour once again, and this time she’s channeling Meghan Markle’s signature style in a dress that’s nothing short of a seasonal dream.

The TV presenter turned heads in a vibrant pink midi dress by Brazilian fashion label Farm Rio, and it’s exactly what I want to be wearing for everything from garden parties to European escapes.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley wore a hot pink Farm Rio midi dress

The Brazilian brand has also been worn by the likes of Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez

Dopamine-boosting Farm Rio is known for vibrant colours and bold prints

The Pink Daisy Embroidered Sleeveless Midi Dress is a romantic, ultra-flattering piece that feels both whimsical and refined. Made from 100% cotton, the dress features feminine embroidery and daisy cut-outs along the hem, with delicate covered buttons running down the bodice and skirt.

Cat was glowing in her hot pink summer ensemble

The standout shoulder ties add a playful twist, while the fit-and-flare silhouette gives it that breezy elegance that’s become synonymous with Meghan's wardrobe.

Originating from Rio de Janeiro. Farm Rio is a favourite among celebrities for its vibrant colours, joyful prints, and feminine silhouettes. Meghan Markle herself has worn the brand multiple times, most recently choosing a stylish blue and white two-piece for a cocktail making video she shared on Instagram on 4th July.

The brand has also been spotted on Jennifer Lopez, who wore a yellow midi dress on her honeymoon in Italy, while Selena Gomez was pictured in their floral printed red mini. Both Taylor Swift and Ana de Armas have also been seen in the same embroidered fruit maxi dress.

Duchess Meghan celebrated 4th July wearing Farm Rio

Cat's dress has just dropped in the sale for £265 in the UK and retails for $360 in the US, so it's a bit of an investment piece, but one that offers instant wearability and timeless appeal. With its intricate embroidery, flattering fit, and dopamine-boosting colour, you'll be reaching for it all season.

Styled with minimalist nude heels and her signature sun-kissed blonde hair, she let the dress do all the talking. Whether you're heading to a summer wedding or just want to elevate your everyday style, this is a piece that works just as beautifully with sandals and a raffia bag as it does with heels and a statement earring. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe with something equal parts elegant and fun, consider this your cue.

If you're looking for a similar dress at a more affordable price point, this magenta midi from Boden has a very similar vibe with it's cutwork detail and button-down front. It also features puff sleeves and a waist-cinching belt. Retailing for £130/$190, it's available in UK sizes 4-22.