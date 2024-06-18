Cat Deeley got the striped shirt memo – and I’ve found 5 striped shirts just like Cat’s

Summer fashion signals the arrival of broderie anglaise, white jeans and one staple that it seems Cat Deeley is a fan of too – the striped shirt, the humble blouse that can double up as a smart top or a beach cover-up. Versatility is its middle name.
Cat’s shirt is the staple reimagined; usually in summer you’ll see blue and white striped shirts on the backs of the coolest gals, but for the This Morning presenter, it’s a khaki stripe that’s in favour.
Pack a lightweight striped shirt in your suitcase for your summer holiday, and you’ll find yourself repeat wearing it throughout your vacation. Tuck one into a pair of denim shorts for a day sightseeing, or for casual dinners and cocktails by the pool; buy an oversized shirt and you’ll be able to wear as a beach cover-up, or for throwing on over your swimsuit when its lunchtime at the all-inclusive buffet.
You may also like
If you’re not jetting off, you’ll still get plenty of wear out of yours. Copy Cat and wear with white trousers or white jeans, for a smarter occasion – it stood Meghan Markle in good stead when she wore a similar outfit to Wimbledon in 2018, tucking a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt into a pair of flowing white slacks.
Or of course, it makes a great stable mate for denim shorts, linen shorts or jeans and chunky sandals (my summer go-to).
The high street as always is a big supporter of the striped shirt, and I’ve found plenty that give the same look as Cat’s, with khaki, beige or brown stripes an update on the classic look for summer 2024.
1/5
M&S Khaki Brown Striped Shirt
M&S Striped Shirt
Sizes available: UK 6 - 24
Material: 100% cotton
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Editor's note: "Trust M&S to give us a classic brown and white striped shirt, made from 100% cotton so its perfectly light and airy for summer. Size up - or even a few sizes - if you want the oversized look."
2/5
New Look Beige and White Striped Shirt
New Look Striped Shirt
Sizes available: 6 - 22
Material: 55% Cotton, 45% Viscose
Shipping: From £2.99 for Standard Delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "New Look's take on the trend is a more sheer version, which screams summer cover-up to me. Or layer over a white cami or for a night out, let your lingerie shine underneath."
3/5
Boohoo Oversized Striped Shirt
Boohoo Striped Shirt
Sizes available: 6 - 16
Material: 100% cotton
Shipping: From £3.99 for Standard Delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "A classic, wide stripe in a khaki brown and white crisp cotton - and the price is spot on. The fit is already oversized, so take your usual size."
4/5
Hush Indy Oversized Shirt
Hush Striped Shirt
Sizes available: UK 4 -18
Material: 100% cotton
Shipping: Free for orders over £75
Returns: Free within 30 days
Editor's note: "With its relaxed fit, dropped shoulders and loose cuffs, Hush's striped shirt is a great way to bridge casual with smart; you can easily smarten this up or keep it more lowkey with accessories."
5/5
Stradivarius Relaxed Look Striped Shirt
Stradivarius Striped Shirt
Sizes available: 6 - 14
Material: 50% Viscose, 40% Cotton, 10% Linen.
Shipping: £4.50 for standard delivery, or free delivery on orders over £40
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "This shirt is more of a green shade than brown, but I like that its a light, neutral tone. Great with gold jewellery, the shirt is a linen mix to keep you cool whatever the weather."
You may also like
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage