Cat Deeley got the striped shirt memo – and I’ve found 5 striped shirts just like Cat’s

Summer fashion signals the arrival of broderie anglaise, white jeans and one staple that it seems Cat Deeley is a fan of too – the striped shirt, the humble blouse that can double up as a smart top or a beach cover-up. Versatility is its middle name.

Cat’s shirt is the staple reimagined; usually in summer you’ll see blue and white striped shirts on the backs of the coolest gals, but for the This Morning presenter, it’s a khaki stripe that’s in favour.

Cat Deeley with co-host Ben Shepherd on Tuesday's This Morning

Her simple buy from Zara has thick stripes, interspersed with white, in a classic fitted style. Cat’s shirt is worn tucked into white Sosandar palazzo pants, with a pair of Steve Madden strappy sandals and a brown Mint Velvet belt.

Pack a lightweight striped shirt in your suitcase for your summer holiday, and you’ll find yourself repeat wearing it throughout your vacation. Tuck one into a pair of denim shorts for a day sightseeing, or for casual dinners and cocktails by the pool; buy an oversized shirt and you’ll be able to wear as a beach cover-up, or for throwing on over your swimsuit when its lunchtime at the all-inclusive buffet.

If you’re not jetting off, you’ll still get plenty of wear out of yours. Copy Cat and wear with white trousers or white jeans, for a smarter occasion – it stood Meghan Markle in good stead when she wore a similar outfit to Wimbledon in 2018, tucking a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt into a pair of flowing white slacks.

Or of course, it makes a great stable mate for denim shorts, linen shorts or jeans and chunky sandals (my summer go-to).

The high street as always is a big supporter of the striped shirt, and I’ve found plenty that give the same look as Cat’s, with khaki, beige or brown stripes an update on the classic look for summer 2024.