Cat Deeley got the striped shirt memo – and I’ve found 5 striped shirts just like Cat’s
Cat Deeley got the striped shirt memo – and I’ve found 5 striped shirts just like Cat’s

Another winning summer outfit from the This Morning host

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Summer fashion signals the arrival of broderie anglaise, white jeans and one staple that it seems Cat Deeley is a fan of too – the striped shirt, the humble blouse that can double up as a smart top or a beach cover-up. Versatility is its middle name.

Cat’s shirt is the staple reimagined; usually in summer you’ll see blue and white striped shirts on the backs of the coolest gals, but for the This Morning presenter, it’s a khaki stripe that’s in favour.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd on This Morning
Cat Deeley with co-host Ben Shepherd on Tuesday's This Morning

Her simple buy from Zara has thick stripes, interspersed with white, in a classic fitted style. Cat’s shirt is worn tucked into white Sosandar palazzo pants, with a pair of Steve Madden strappy sandals and a brown Mint Velvet belt.

Pack a lightweight striped shirt in your suitcase for your summer holiday, and you’ll find yourself repeat wearing it throughout your vacation. Tuck one into a pair of denim shorts for a day sightseeing, or for casual dinners and cocktails by the pool; buy an oversized shirt and you’ll be able to wear as a beach cover-up, or for throwing on over your swimsuit when its lunchtime at the all-inclusive buffet.

If you’re not jetting off, you’ll still get plenty of wear out of yours. Copy Cat and wear with white trousers or white jeans, for a smarter occasion – it stood Meghan Markle in good stead when she wore a similar outfit to Wimbledon in 2018, tucking a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt into a pair of flowing white slacks.

Or of course, it makes a great stable mate for denim shorts, linen shorts or jeans and chunky sandals (my summer go-to).

The high street as always is a big supporter of the striped shirt, and I’ve found plenty that give the same look as Cat’s, with khaki, beige or brown stripes an update on the classic look for summer 2024.

  1. 1/5

    M&S Khaki Brown Striped Shirt

    M&S Pure Cotton Striped Collared Shirt

    M&S Striped Shirt

    Sizes available: UK 6 - 24

    Material: 100% cotton

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    Editor's note: "Trust M&S to give us a classic brown and white striped shirt, made from 100% cotton so its perfectly light and airy for summer. Size up - or even a few sizes - if you want the oversized look."

  2. 2/5

    New Look Beige and White Striped Shirt

    New Look Camel Cotton-Blend Crinkle Stripe Print Shirt

    New Look Striped Shirt

    Sizes available: 6 - 22

    Material: 55% Cotton, 45% Viscose

    Shipping: From £2.99 for Standard Delivery 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Editor's note: "New Look's take on the trend is a more sheer version, which screams summer cover-up to me. Or layer over a white cami or for a night out, let your lingerie shine underneath."

  3. 3/5

    Boohoo Oversized Striped Shirt

    Boohoo Oversized Striped Shirt

    Boohoo Striped Shirt

    Sizes available: 6 - 16

    Material: 100% cotton

    Shipping: From £3.99 for Standard Delivery 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Editor's note: "A classic, wide stripe in a khaki brown and white crisp cotton - and the price is spot on. The fit is already oversized, so take your usual size."

  4. 4/5

    Hush Indy Oversized Shirt

    Hush Indy Oversized Striped Shirt

    Hush Striped Shirt

    Sizes available: UK 4 -18

    Material: 100% cotton

    Shipping: Free for orders over £75

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Editor's note: "With its relaxed fit, dropped shoulders and loose cuffs, Hush's striped shirt is a great way to bridge casual with smart; you can easily smarten this up or keep it more lowkey with accessories."

  5. 5/5

    Stradivarius Relaxed Look Striped Shirt

    Stradivarius relaxed fit linen look stripe shirt in light green

    Stradivarius Striped Shirt

    Sizes available: 6 - 14

    Material: 50% Viscose, 40% Cotton, 10% Linen. 

    Shipping: £4.50 for standard delivery, or free delivery on orders over £40

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Editor's note: "This shirt is more of a green shade than brown, but I like that its a light, neutral tone. Great with gold jewellery, the shirt is a linen mix to keep you cool whatever the weather."

