Meghan Markle's exact summer cocktail co-ord is on my vacation wish list

Meghan Markle is the queen of laid back, polished style and her 4th of July look was the ultimate in effortless summer chic.

Sharing a brief video to Instagram stories, The Duchess of Sussex whipped up a summer cocktail while looking so gorgeous, simple and chic in a two-piece halter crop top and skirt set in a breezy blue and white print.

© @meghan Duchess Meghan showed off her cocktail skills - and her summer style - in a 4th of July Instagram Story

She completed blue and white co-ord with minimal jewelry and a glowing complexion, so perfect for the hot weather in July.

The Farm Rio look - aconsisting of the halter style Farm Rio Off-white delicate tapestry knit top, $120 / £98 and a matching skirt $185 / £153 - she wore in Montecito looked so comfortable and stylish that I immediately could see myself wearing it while relaxing in the gardens of a Mediterranean villa on vacay.

The Brazilian brand is one of my favorite labels because the prints, colors and styles are so fun, playful and vibrant while also being sophisticated - an ideal luxury vacation aesthetic.

Whether mix and match or in the same prints, two-piece co-ord sets are majorly trending this season, so not only am I telling you where to shop her exact look, I also spotted some similar dupes.

To copy the look you’ll first want a top - Meghan’s is cropped top and features a halter neckline - in a blue and white floral print. The second piece should be a matching midi or maxi skirt - breezy and flowing for the best “I’m on vacation” effect.

© Hobbs, Reformation, Banana Republic From left to right, Meghan inspired Farm Rio dupes from Hobbs, Reformation and Banana Republic

To capture this look I searched for flowy midi skirts and comfortable matching tops - not necessarily cropped or spaghetti strapped because that look isn’t for everyone. I also prefer breathable materials - my summer wardrobe mostly consists of cotton and linen since, like Meghan in Montecito, I’m often coping with some serious heat.

Reformation, loved by stars from Jennifer Aniston to Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez, has a couple of co-ords similar to Meghan's: the Van Two Piece Set - a crop top and mermaid skirt made from a lightweight georgette fabric - and the Shannon two piece set crafted from linen.

Meanwhile, attention US fans - you can shop a Poplin Drop Waist Midi Skirt, $55, and matching crop top, $30 - those prices are both 50% off, by the way - from Meghan’s go-to brands, Banana Republic. A lookalike set for $85 is such a bargain.

I love this Hobbs look that's on sale: Hobbs' Rousham Cotton Top with a matching skirt which is a mixed print look designed to go together. An effortless way to look like your outfit was put together by a stylist.

How to style Meghan Markle's blue & white co-ord look

This outfit can take you anywhere from backyard entertaining to an evening at the resort. And I love a matching set because they’re so versatile - they allow me to look put together in an instant but are also great for travel because you can mix and match with your other staples, from denim shorts and linen trousers, to a silk camisole.

Style with espadrilles, flat leather sandals - like Meghan’s YSL slides or a dupe - or even white sneakers. Depending on where you’re headed, you might want to dress the set down with a straw bag and wide-brimmed hat, dress it up for evening with metallic strappy heels and a sleek clutch, or keep things sleek and simple like Meghan did on the Fourth.

Basically, all of these Meghan Markle-inspired co-ords are summer ready if you want to learn from Meghan’s super chic summer style.