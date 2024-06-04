Cat Deeley’s River Island skirt has made me reconsider the maxi trend – even for the office

Cat Deeley’s This Morning outfits have a knack of making me want to try a tricky trend that I vowed I’d never wear. Case in point? The maxi skirt trend, which the 48-year-old wore with her usual effortless style on Tuesday’s show with a River Island skirt and white shirt.

Cat’s outfit on today’s edition looked classic, but had all the markings of an on-trend combination.

Cat Deeley's high street outfit is a masterclass in tonal dressing

Cat’s skirt is a budget-friendly buy from River Island, and at just £38, looks far more expensive than it is. The longer-length maxi comes in a tonal beige-hue (and white, if you’d rather a more crisp look) with a split hem. It’s a tailored silhouette, a far smarter look than the traditional maxi skirt styles we’ve come to associate with summer, like tiered or boho style.

Worn with a white utilitarian blouse, Cat showed us all how to make a maxi skirt work for the office or more formal daytime occasions.

Her skirt is available in all sizes still, from a UK 6 – 18, but it’s such a capsule piece I can’t see it staying in stock for long. As we’ve come to expect from Cat, she came through with the stunning accessories. Foregoing her usual hoop earrings, it was her bangles, worn on each wrist, that had me searching for ‘ribbed gold bangles’ pronto.

Cat’s bracelets are another high street buy, from Mint Velvet, and available in gold or silver. I love how Cat’s kept her entire outfit in the same tone, adding a pair of Mint Velvet suede cowboy boots and a tan leather belt (also from Mint Velvet) to keep it looking seamless. This is quiet luxury 101.

Cat Deeley accessorised with Mint Velvet bangles and a Mint Velvet belt

The This Morning presenter is becoming a pro at mixing high street with high end. Cat’s high / low approach to fashion is a lesson for us all, cleverly mixing designer brands with those you’d find on the high street.

It isn’t the first time the mum of two has worn River Island. She kicked off her presenting duties earlier in the year with a River Island black and white floral dress, and in a more recent episode, had us ditching our blue denim for gold jeans with a pair of River Island Slim Fit Gold Jeans.

And yet another reason we should bow down at the fashion altar of Cat, is her love of vintage clothing. Cat has been spotted wearing a few vintage pieces from her own wardrobe on the ITV show.