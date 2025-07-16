I can't stop thinking about Mirka Federer's white lace dress at Wimbledon

Wimbledon threw up so many incredible outfits this year that it's definitely going to serve as my inspiration for summer events. From Joanna Lumley's leopard trousers to Bel Powey's shirt and shorts combo, I couldn't help but wonder if Wimbledon is the new street style? One woman who aced it with her Wimbledon outfit is Mirka Federer, who was the queen of off-court style.

Spotted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon with her husband, the iconic Roger Federer, Mirka turned heads in a stunning Valentino Embroidered Compact Poplin Midi Dress. The classic white dress was equal parts cool as it was timeless, and it's the detail that had me gasping. The lace, cutwork bib panel was a masterpiece, elevating her LWD from classic to downright chic.

Think crisp summer whites, intricate embroidery, and just the right amount of breezy sophistication, elevating her LWD from classic to downright chic.

© Getty Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer arrive on the Royal box of Centre Court

The dress, from Valentino’s signature resort lineup, played perfectly into the all-white tennis tradition. With a modest neckline, softly flared skirt, tailored silhouette and belted waist, the Swiss tennis pro paired the mini with understated jewellery, oversized black sunnies and her signature glossy blowdry.

Mirka, 47, always understands the assignment when it comes to fashion. From her Chanel tweed at the US Open to delicate, soft knits in Melbourne, she always manages to strike the right balance between trend and classic with more than a hint of luxury.

© Shutterstock Mirka Federer in Wimbledon whites

As Personal Stylist Helen Richardson notes on the appeal of a little white dress: "The white summer dress transcends trends and stands the test of time. Its timeless appeal lies in its simplicity and versatility. Like a blank canvas, the white summer dress invites endless possibilities for personal expression."

I love this dress but the designer label is way out of my budget. The high street and white dresses are a bonded pair come summer, and I've scoured the shops for white dresses similar to Mirka's, just without the high end price tag.

I think one of the best Mirka dress lookalikes is LK Bennett's Grace White Embroidered Cotton Dress. Featuring an embroidered lace bib panel, self-covered ball buttons, and pockets, it costs significantly less than Mirka's, at £124 / $187.

CLOSE MATCH: Grace White Cotton Embroidered Lace Panel Bib Dress © LK Bennett £124 at LK Bennett $187 at LK Bennett

Over at French Connection, the Cambria cotton embroidered mini shirt dress also follows the same vibe as Mirka's - note the cutwork bib detail and collar neckline. This is more of a casual option, but could be smartened with a belt (I like how Mirka added a metallic snake belt to her dress) and heels.

This dress is on sale for £82.50 at ASOS.

And if it's the embroidered cutwork look you like, I rate the Wallis Occasion Cotton Cutwork Detail Shirt Dress. It's following the same silhouette as Mirka's but slightly softer, with a more fluid skirt, long sleeves and a more delicate lace trim.

CLOSE MATCH: Wallis Occasion Cotton Cutwork Detail Shirt Dress © Wallis £62.10 at Debenhams

It goes without saying all of these dresses are going to be perfect for summer soirees; add a tan heel, a raffia bag and a pair of OTT sunglasses to lean into the glam aesthetic that they demand.