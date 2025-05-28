Sirens fashion: How Milly Alcock & Meghann Fahy have made me re-think my summer closet. Hey Hey.

Is it just me or is everyone totally obsessed with Netflix's new show Sirens? My whole Instagram feed seems to be enamoured with the trio consisting of Julianne Moore (Michaela Kell), Meghann Fahy (Devon DeWitt) and Milly Alcock (Simone DeWitt).

I can't blame them, these girls are a triple threat together, and the camera loved all three of them.

While I enjoyed watching the eight-part series for the drama, I also found myself completely transfixed with the preppy colorful fashion throughout. The residents of Port Haven - based on exclusive New England vacation destinations like Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket - were so chic at every turn. We're talking colorful printed shift dresses, ethereal pastel ball gowns, crisp white and regal headbands.

© Netflix Sirens has made me re-think my own dress collection

The costume designer Caroline Duncan was the woman behind the looks, and she's revealed some interesting nuggets of info in various interviews.

In a chat with Refinery29, she spoke about her decision behind Julianne Moore's neutral palette. "Everyone else around Michaela is in this flutter of beautiful color, and she's this visual pause, which, of course, means that she's the person you're looking at, at all times, in the room."

© Netflix Michaela Kell wowed in white on Sirens

I'll be honest, I love bright clothes, so this show is what I needed to make me lean into my love of color even more - especially pastel. Caroline told Forbes: "Very early on we all agreed creatively that because every person in this show, outside of Michaela and the staff to a degree, is in pastels, pastels are our neutral on the show."

Simone, played by Milly Alcock, has the brightest wardrobe, and there's a reason for that. "I wanted Simone to feel like she was the brightest point of our color arc. Obviously the world of the show is heavily imbued with pastels but I would say Simone's costumes are more electric than pastel. Or they're a pastel where the dial has been turned up way, way too loud."

© Netflix Simone (right) wore a pink and white dress from Goop's collaboration with Lilly Pulitzer

Zimmerman was a popular choice of designer in the series, and there are some major standout dresses throughout. But you'll also spot high-society loved fashion brands such as Carolina Herrera, Marchesa, and Alexa Maria.

There's one dress in particular - an ice blue gown worn by Simone in the final episode - that will make you go wow. Caroline told R29 that she designed and made that dress especially for the character. "Blue very much felt like a moment, a marker for Simone feeling more in control. She starts to feel a little bit bolder and a step wiser,” Caroline said of the custom gown.

If you're looking for a similar dress, this Norma Kamali dress is a real ringer for it.

© Netflix Milly Alcock (Simone) wears an incredible ice blue gown made especially for her by Caroline Duncan, the show's costume designer

In an interview with Vogue, Caroline said: "Everything is incredibly curated. It feels extremely homogenous, overwhelmingly colorful, cult-like, and Stepford-like."

With all this in mind, let's shop for some looks that will give you Sirens vibes but without the hefty price tag...

Sirens-style dresses you'll want to say Hey Hey to

Sister Jane Pink Floral Mini Dress © Selfridges $119 AT SISTER JANE £80 AT SELFRIDGES Editor's Note: How Simone is this dress? It looks almost identical to the one she wears when her sister arrives to turn her world upside down.

Karen Millen Pleated Floral Dress © Karen Millen $289 AT KAREN MILLEN US £159 AT KAREN MILLEN UK Editor's Note: Zimmerman was a popular choice on Sirens so I am fully onboard with this dress from Karen Millen for a mere fraction of the price. I could imagine Devon wearing this on the show, complete with a neutral headband.

Mango Ice Blue Dress © Mango $149.99 AT MANGO US £89.99 AT MANGO UK Editor's Note: If the Norma Kamali dress was a little out of your price range this blue dress from Mango is giving serious Simone vibes.

Dressy Collection Pink Floral Dress © Nordstrom $289 AT NORDSTROM US Editor's Note: When Devon arrives and asks why everyone looks like an Easter Egg, it's her looking at party goers wearing this sort of dress. Team with matching pink accessories for the ultimate Sirens style.

Nadine Merabi Lilac Dress © Nadine Merabi $525 AT NADINE MERABI US £375 AT NADINE MERABI UK Editor's Note: Simone favors shorter hemlines so I can definitely see her wearing this mini dress from Nadine Merabi. It's also available in other colourways.

Anthropologie Lilac Dress © Anthropologie $348 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE £348 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Editor's Note: My first thought is Devon when I see this dress - obviously in her post makeover era. I just absolutely love how ethereal this dress is.

Mango Blue Floral Dress © Mango $139.99 AT MANGO US £79.99 AT MANGO UK Editor's Note: Florals aren't just for spring - especially when you're dressing up for a society event. This dress will help you mingle with the 1% club this summer.

Reformation Yellow Dress © Reformation $498 AT REFORMATION US £498 AT REFORMATION UK Editor's Note: Dreamy dreamy dreamy! If you don't buy this dress, I will. Team with glowy makeup and shimmering skin.

Boden Floral Dress © Boden $198 AT BODEN US £146 AT BODEN UK Editor's Note: Sirens isn't all about long ball gowns, shorter dresses play a part as well. This one might be a bit more Simone - I can imagine her running errands in a dress like this. Team with an Alice band and a pair of ballerina flats.

H&M Green Floral Dress © H&M $39.99 AT H&M US £32.99 AT H&M UK Editor's Note: A casual daytime event might call for a bright floral dress for a day at the beach - this one is just gorgeous.

Rixo 'Maura' Blue Halterneck Dress © Rixo $490 AT RIXO US £295 AT RIXO UK Editor's Note: Blue is famously a very regal color (just take one look at the royals) so I thought this really should make this edit.