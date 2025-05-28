Sirens fashion: How Milly Alcock & Meghann Fahy have made me re-think my summer closet. Hey Hey.

Is it just me or is everyone totally obsessed with Netflix's new show Sirens? My whole Instagram feed seems to be enamoured with the trio consisting of Julianne Moore (Michaela Kell), Meghann Fahy (Devon DeWitt) and Milly Alcock (Simone DeWitt).
I can't blame them, these girls are a triple threat together, and the camera loved all three of them.
While I enjoyed watching the eight-part series for the drama, I also found myself completely transfixed with the preppy colorful fashion throughout. The residents of Port Haven - based on exclusive New England vacation destinations like Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket - were so chic at every turn. We're talking colorful printed shift dresses, ethereal pastel ball gowns, crisp white and regal headbands.
The costume designer Caroline Duncan was the woman behind the looks, and she's revealed some interesting nuggets of info in various interviews.
In a chat with Refinery29, she spoke about her decision behind Julianne Moore's neutral palette. "Everyone else around Michaela is in this flutter of beautiful color, and she's this visual pause, which, of course, means that she's the person you're looking at, at all times, in the room."
I'll be honest, I love bright clothes, so this show is what I needed to make me lean into my love of color even more - especially pastel. Caroline told Forbes: "Very early on we all agreed creatively that because every person in this show, outside of Michaela and the staff to a degree, is in pastels, pastels are our neutral on the show."
Simone, played by Milly Alcock, has the brightest wardrobe, and there's a reason for that. "I wanted Simone to feel like she was the brightest point of our color arc. Obviously the world of the show is heavily imbued with pastels but I would say Simone's costumes are more electric than pastel. Or they're a pastel where the dial has been turned up way, way too loud."
Zimmerman was a popular choice of designer in the series, and there are some major standout dresses throughout. But you'll also spot high-society loved fashion brands such as Carolina Herrera, Marchesa, and Alexa Maria.
There's one dress in particular - an ice blue gown worn by Simone in the final episode - that will make you go wow. Caroline told R29 that she designed and made that dress especially for the character. "Blue very much felt like a moment, a marker for Simone feeling more in control. She starts to feel a little bit bolder and a step wiser,” Caroline said of the custom gown.
If you're looking for a similar dress, this Norma Kamali dress is a real ringer for it.
In an interview with Vogue, Caroline said: "Everything is incredibly curated. It feels extremely homogenous, overwhelmingly colorful, cult-like, and Stepford-like."
With all this in mind, let's shop for some looks that will give you Sirens vibes but without the hefty price tag...