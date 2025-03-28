Princess Kate has worn these 'very pretty' earrings at least 7 times & they're on sale

One of the things I can't resist is a great royal buy - and even moreso if it's a great royal buy on sale! If you're the same I have some excellent news: one of the Princess of Wales's most-worn jewellery looks is on sale.

Princess Kate has her her pick of stunning royal jewellery, and nestled among the priceless pieces, luxury accessories is a pair of affordable earrings that she just can't stop wearing, and I've found them on sale: the Monica Vinader Siren Wire Gold Earrings, £102.40 / $142.40.

I personally think the earrings are so gorgeous, and versatile, too - they're dressy enough to wear to the most elegant of occasions, and restrained enough to wear with a white tee shirt and jeans.

Princess Kate packed the earrings for the royal Canada tour

The Princess would certainly seem to agree with me - she's recycled them for all kinds of royal engagements, whether formal events or a more casual outings. The 43-year-old royal is clearly in love with them as they've been her go-to accessory with both ballgowns and barn jackets. I really don't need any more proof that the earrings are an easy wear anytime, day or night.

If you're a true royal fan you might even already have them in your jewellery box. But if you don't, you'll want to shop the earrings - or maybe another royal-approved piece - in the Monica Vinader sale. The British jewellery brand currently has money off a range of gems on sale, with 25% off for a limited time.

And I found that you can also shop the earrings on sale, price matched, at John Lewis in the UK and in the US you can shop them at Nordstrom, too.

I scoured the Nordstrom reviews and the most-repeated words seemed to be 'elegant', 'gorgeous' and 'pretty'. One reviewer wrote: "Love these. Worth the investment. High quality and very pretty." and another said, "The color is absolutely gorgeous and has a magical glow in sunlight."

If you're hoping for earrings with a royal vibe at a lower price point, don't worry - I have you covered! I found a similar pair for just £18 at Accessorize. The 14ct gold plated earrings are in the same drop style, with a green aventurine stone. Our American readers can also shop a lookalike for just $15 at Accessorize US.

Princess Kate is long time fan of Monica Vinader, wearing the brand most recently to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall last November. Kate chose the beautiful Nura Pearl Necklace to wear to the event, accessorising it with a pair of Collingwood pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. (Kate's pearl necklace is, handily, also in the sale! It's now priced at £102.40 / $148.80).

The 18k solid gold necklace, finished with a freshwater pearl pendant, is a classic piece of jewellery that clearly holds its own against the Princess of Wales' more decadent jewellery pieces.

The Princess of Wales and her Monica Vinader earrings

"It's no coincidence that our consistent bestsellers over the years are pieces that have been spotted on the Duchess of Cambridge," jeweller Monica Vinader told us exclusively in 2021. "It's a huge honour to see high-profile women wearing my pieces and how they style and make them their own."

© Getty Images

Kate favours the elegant earrings with a green onyx, a stone that's said to promote emotional balance, harmony and tranquility as well as self-love, confidence and patience. And of course, they're so stylish with their dark green hue and are crafted from 18k gold vermeil.

At the last count, Kate has worn these earrings on at least seven engagements, ranging from a visit to a forest school in London in 2018 to the St Patrick's Day parade eight years ago.

If you're thinking of buying a set, brand has plenty of complimentary pieces from the range, including a Siren ring, bracelet and stud earrings.