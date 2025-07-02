Kris Jenner, 69, has revealed some of her favorite beauty products & I'm taking notes

We’re kind of obsessed with how the stars stay looking so fresh and gorgeous, and Kris Jenner is on our list of most fascinating "How does she do it!?!?" beauty wonders.
The 69-year-old momager seems to be aging backwards so I took a deep dive to find out which beauty products she swears by. Professional treatments do play a role - I’ll get into that a bit later - but she also has a luxurious anti-aging skincare regimen and choses the right makeup products for mature skin.
“I’m obsessed with my skin and have always taken really good care of it,” she told the WSJ Magazine in 2021. “I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped, really. It was always a priority."
In the same interview, she revealed: "I just think it’s really important for older women to realize that if they just take care of their skin, it’s not complicated.”
I’m going to break down some of her favorite products, so keep scrolling to find out how to copy Kris Jenner's beauty finds...
But has Kris Jenner had cosmetic surgery?
Since Kris is nearing her 70s and looks nearly identical to her daughters in their 20s-40s, it's fair to say Kris has indeed had some additional help.
She’s been up front about the cosmetic procedures she’s opted to undergo, from Botox (“Who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great,” she told People) to unspecified treatments by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, who is credited for the youthful visage she debuted in 2025.
“We can confirm that Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner’s recent work,” a rep for the reality TV star told Page Six in 2025.
Kris's beauty secrets: skincare and makeup
Her age-defying skincare routine
One of the easiest of her tips to emulate is using a hot terry cloth along with her cleanser to gently exfoliate. I also do this easy step in my beauty routine (and, reportedly, so does Princess Kate!). It’s so gentle and helps deep clean your skin without stripping it.
Naturally, Kris is also a fan of younger daughter Kylie Jenner’s skincare line, and has recommended Kylie Cosmetics' Vanilla Milk Toner, $24 / £28, a "skin perfecting" alcohol free toner to help smooth your skin and reduce the appearance of pores.
I scoured the reviews since I haven’t tried it myself and it has a 4.6 out of 5 rating at Nordstrom with over 2.6k reviews taken into consideration. Impressive!
When it comes to beauty tools, she looks to the Gwyneth Paltrow-approved Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, $455 / £465. The three-minute a day LED face mask is billed as a "wrinkle reducing, acne fighting" mask that treats the entire face at once.
Her go-to makeup
"First and foremost, embrace who you are and embrace your age whether you're 25 or 65," Kris's makeup artist Etienne Ortega told E! News in 2024. "With Kris, our makeup styles have changed throughout the years. She still looks freaking fabulous, but I like using less on her now."
The celebrity MUA later added: "I like to use a lot less foundation and a lot less powder... With her, it's more about the brow, the smoky eye and the lip."
I'll get to the smoky eye and lip in a minute, but when it comes to skin-like foundation, the mom-of-five puts her best face forward with the help of Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear, $53 / £41. On Instagram she said the mature skin-friendly foundation is "fit for my lifestyle… and that’s saying something.” (If you’re taking notes, Kris uses the shade 215C.)