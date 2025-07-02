Kris Jenner, 69, has revealed some of her favorite beauty products & I'm taking notes

We’re kind of obsessed with how the stars stay looking so fresh and gorgeous, and Kris Jenner is on our list of most fascinating "How does she do it!?!?" beauty wonders.

The 69-year-old momager seems to be aging backwards so I took a deep dive to find out which beauty products she swears by. Professional treatments do play a role - I’ll get into that a bit later - but she also has a luxurious anti-aging skincare regimen and choses the right makeup products for mature skin.

© Instagram Kris is simply ageless!

“I’m obsessed with my skin and have always taken really good care of it,” she told the WSJ Magazine in 2021. “I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped, really. It was always a priority."

In the same interview, she revealed: "I just think it’s really important for older women to realize that if they just take care of their skin, it’s not complicated.”

I’m going to break down some of her favorite products, so keep scrolling to find out how to copy Kris Jenner's beauty finds...

But has Kris Jenner had cosmetic surgery?

© Getty Images Kris Jenner in full glam mode at the 2024 Met Gala

Since Kris is nearing her 70s and looks nearly identical to her daughters in their 20s-40s, it's fair to say Kris has indeed had some additional help.

She’s been up front about the cosmetic procedures she’s opted to undergo, from Botox (“Who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great,” she told People) to unspecified treatments by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, who is credited for the youthful visage she debuted in 2025.

“We can confirm that Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner’s recent work,” a rep for the reality TV star told Page Six in 2025.

Kris's beauty secrets: skincare and makeup