These new slimming black leggings are not only bum-lifting, but tummy flattering too

When global wellness platform BetterMe launches its Catsuit collection, it became such a cult-favourite that it promptly sold out.

The activewear catsuits, sculpting, smoothing and streamlined, went viral as not just fitness wear, but daytime and evening wear too, dressed up with heels or down with sneakers and leather jackets. These athleisurewear catsuits are the definition of an outfit to take you from barre to the bar, incorporating a sporty silhouette with something ultimately sexy.

The BetterMe community loved the catsuits so much, the brand has expanded their line with the launch of Catline, a new drop of athleisurewear that brings bold silhouettes with fresh colourways and cool new styles.

Included in the range are catsuits, sporty zip up tops and bodysuits.

The new line also has a pair of bum-lifting, tummy flattering, slimming black leggings

At the forefront is the Contour Stitch Leggings which honestly, look so sculpting and flattering I've already ordered a pair for my weekly reformer pilates sessions. The minimal aesthetic speaks to my love of clean lines, and the vertical seams are designed to elongate the legs and define your shape. They're also soft, supportive and stretchy, to smooth and secure everything from waist to ankle.

BetterMe Contour Stitch Leggings © BetterMe £45 at BetterMe

As someone who lives in leggings, not just at the fitness studio, these are looking like a flattering option for my school run outfits.

Black is my go-to, but there's a fresh cream ivory available too, and both have matching Contour Stitch Bralette and High Neck Zip-up Top in the line too.

And if you prefer a slightly different silhouette, the new collection includes the Longline Flare Leggings, with leg lengthening seams and a subtle kickflare.

BetterMe Longline Flare Leggings © BetterMe £51 at BetterMe

Also in the line-up is the Contour Zip-Up Long Sleeve Top, designed to be worn with the leggings as a cool, fashion meets fitness duo. With sweat-wicking, breathable fabric at its core,

BetterMe Contour Zip-Up Long Sleeve Top © BetterMe £60 at BetterMe

The brand's iconic Catsuit remains at the core of the drop, and now reimagined in new styles featuring eye-catching details like strappy open backs and street style colour blocking. The brand says they're "designed to move with the rhythm and help to own every moment, these refreshed silhouettes blend performance and style effortlessly, ready to take you from studio to street with confidence and ease."

What shoppers are saying about the BetterMe catsuits

Looking at the reviews of the BetterMe Catsuit, they're glowing. "It’s an amazing suit!" reads one. "I loved it and even it grabbed all the attention from people at the gym and on my social media!"

Another wrote: "It’s very rare to find comfy and stylish wrapped up in one. I wear them to work, to the gym, to events, grocery store, and on dates. The versatility is what gets me. I can wear them fully zipped or sexy it up and zip them down for a little peek-a-boo fun! Lastly the quality is excellent! It washes so well and air drys fast and feels exactly the same it did from when I very first wore it!"

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner BetterMe. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.