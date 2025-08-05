I found Princess Kate's 'timeless' dress brand for less at Nordstrom Rack - here's what to shop

I’m an expert on where to shop royal style and there are some Princess Kate-approved brands that I’m totally intrigued by because one, almost all of their designs look like they belong in a royal closet and two - maybe even more importantly - the looks are more affordable than luxury designer styles.

At a glance Princess Kate has been wearing British brand LK Bennett for around 15 years.

The Princess of Wales loves the label because of "their timeless designs and high quality finish that looks classic, yet modern," according to HELLO! royal style specialist Laura Sutcliffe.

As a royal shopping expert, I've picked the best Kate-inspired looks from the royal brand at Nordstrom Rack

One of those brands that’s been loved by the Princess of Wales for about 15 years is British favorite LK Bennett, an accessible brand (or as our British readers say, "High Street") that I found on sale at Nordstrom Rack!

"Princess Kate has always loved LK Bennett, right from the beginning of her career as a working royal. She launched a trend for nude heels when she stepped out in a pair from the luxury high street store in 2011 and has never looked back," says HELLO! Fashion News Editor and royal style specialist Laura Sutcliffe.

© WireImage Princess Kate has this LK Bennett dress in two different colors

"These days, she loves the label's incredible collection of midi dresses. This is due to their timeless designs and high quality finish that looks classic, yet modern and totally appropriate for royal duties where she will be photographed profusely."

Along with UK brands like Boden, Aspinal of London and Reiss, it’s one of those labels that you’re guaranteed to see Princess Kate wearing. In fact, she’s been embracing the brand as long as I’ve been writing about her style and has dozens of the looks in her closet.

She even wears a lot of her LK Bennett dresses on repeat. Like the 'Mortimer' (shoppable directly from LK Bennett on sale) and the 'Madison' dress, which Kate has worn in two different colors each.

Exact match: LK Bennett 'Mortimer' dress © Getty Images Princess Kate wears an LK Bennett dress to visit Evelina London Children's Hospital in 2018 SHOP DRESS AT LK BENNETT

Kate has the Mortimer dress in green polka dot as well as a darker print. The Madison dress is no longer available used, but I found it pre-loved in the pink print at The Real Real.

So you can check off the “timeless” and "wearable" boxes, too, as far as Kate's track record is concerned. Talk about the royal seal of approval.

© Getty Princess Kate wearing LK Bennett to the Wimbledon tennis championship in 2015

Shop Kate-inspired LK Bennett deals at Nordstrom Rack

LK Bennett Boyd Cherry Blossom Silk Midi Dress © Nordstrom Rack $249.97 (SAVE 61%) at Nordstrom Rack Why I chose it: "The Princess of Wales is a big fan of floral tea dresses, which also happen to be right on trend for 2025. This dress has a lovely cherry blossom print, which would look right at home in her closet."

LK Bennett Montana Short Sleeve Midi Dress © Nordstrom Rack $199.97 (SAVE 60% off) at Nordstrom Rack

Why I chose it: "This LK Bennett dress is right up Princess Kate's alley - it looks nearly identical to a green Dolce & Gabbana dress, with a sweet button-front, that she has worn numerous times in the past."

LK Bennett Evia Long Sleeve Silk Dress © Nordstrom Rack $109.97 (SAVE 57%) at Nordstrom Rack

Why I chose it: "It is well documented that polka dots are one of Princess Kate's favorite prints so I just had to include a dotty look in this edit. Polka dots are especially popular this season, but the print is really timeless."

LK Bennett Katerina Long Sleeve Crepe Dress © Nordstrom Rack $199.97 (SAVE 60%) at Nordstrom Rack

Why I chose it: "Not only does this dress - which is available on sale in pink and navy - have a demure silhouette that Kate would love, it also has real-life royal approval. Princess Theodora of Greece wore the exact pink look to a royal christening."

I’m always scouring the main LK Bennett site for great looks that emulate her elegant aesthetic, so it’s an extra bonus to find the pieces at the Rack.

Kate has worn a lot of silhouettes from more bodycon styles - yes, really! - to the midi length tea dresses and shirt dresses she’s really known for. Sometimes she chooses looks with puffed sleeves or are tailored with a belt. But no matter what, the looks are always classy, never too tight and just demure enough to fall in line with royal protocol. She has a whole selection of LK Bennett shoes and clutches in her collection, too, so she’s perfectly ready for a literal head-to-toe look.

WATCH: Princess Kate's style evolution

If you’re hoping to snag a royal-approved piece for less, the LK Bennett discounts at the Rack are a good place to start!