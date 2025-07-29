Princess Kate's designer stripes: I found the look for hundreds less

Call it minimalist, call it classic - I’m known for relying on striped button-down shirts pretty much year round, whether it’s wearing a silky style for work or throwing an oversized cotton or linen version over my swimsuit and shorts at the beach.

At a glance Princess Kate looked effortlessly chic when she wore a sold out $600 Ralph Lauren 'Capri' shirt in July 2025.

The shirt is the beige version of the blue designer striped shirt worn by her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

I found affordable lookalikes - including Rails' ‘Elsa’ shirt in Russet White Stripe, £198 / $198, plus looks at LK Bennett, Next and Nordstrom

I think I must be on to something, though, because striped shirts are a wardrobe staple with the royal set, joining trending chambray shirts in Princess Kate’s closet.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at a public engagement while wearing a striped designer shirt - and we royal style shopping experts immediately noted it was a look previously worn by Kate’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

© Getty Kate's striped shirt is a classic

The perfectly-tailored look, though, wasn’t the classic blue striped Ralph Lauren shirt famously loved by the Duchess of Sussex. Instead Princess Kate opted for a beige striped look from the American designer to complete her casual luxe oufit.

What I noted first was that the neutral base of Kate’s shirt is a plus - it makes it so easy to style (more on that later!). The Princess of Wales wore hers with a Blazé Milano blazer in a complementary stripe, finishing the look with brown trousers and cool footwear: her trusty Veja Esplars, £90 / $139.

© Getty Images Kate toured the Wellbeing Garden wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt and her trusty Vejas

Want Kate’s exact shirt? Well, the cotton colourway seems to be sold out, but you can still buy the linen version for £740.

While I personally am a fan of the blue-and-white stripes for summer, I could immediately see the appeal of beige and tan - the stripes are just as effortless and timeless, and are so easy to transition to autumn.

“You can't beat a simple striped shirt - my closet is packed with them,” says HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley. “I tend to wear mine open with my jeans and over a white ribbed vest. The trick to making the striped shirt look less corporate is to roll up the sleeves and add some statement jewelry."

Kate’s Ralph Lauren shirt, the best lookalikes

So if you’re also into relaxed sophistication on a budget you’ll want to check out my wallet-friendly finds. I looked for breathable fabrics with a tailored look - relaxed fit and boyfriend fits, too, for an effortless feel.

First on my list: the Rails ‘Elsa’ shirt in Russet White Stripe, £198 / $198, which is similar to Kate’s but at a much lower price point. The 100% cotton shirt in a boyfriend cut comes in sizes XXS to XXL.

H&M’s Oversized dobby-weave shirt, £44.99 / $59.99 is another option if you want a more flowy fit. Made from a lightweight Viscose/Cotton blend, it features a yoke at the back, dropped shoulders and a slightly rounded hem for an effortless feel. You can also shop the matching trousers for a full co-ord set.

© LK Bennett, Rag & Bone at Next/Nordstrom

Rag & Bone’s Brown Maxine Button Down Shirt, £190 / $198, is at a similar price tag to the Rails look, and is also 100% cotton. The difference? The contrasting chest pocket detail.

In the summer sales, LK Bennett’s silk-blend ‘Blythe’ Blouse is £114 / $175 - that’s half price! There are only a few sizes left though so I'd hurry.

How to style Kate’s striped Ralph Lauren shirt

A crisp cotton or linen blend is breathable and perfect for warm weather. Relaxed but tailored is my preferred fit, so it’s comfy but you can still wear with more polished items like tailored trousers.

For casual daytime, tuck it into high-waisted denim shorts or wide legged jeans and a leather belt. I prefer to roll up the sleeves of my shirt for a more styled look, and you can also tie the shirt at the waist for a breezy no-fuss touch. If you want to be a bit more polished, for the return to work, for example, team with tailored trousers or a midi skirt.

You’ll be able to use the shirt as a key layering piece, wearing it over a camisole now, and under a chunky cardigan or sweater when it starts to cool off. A trench coat or blazer will perfectly finish off the look.