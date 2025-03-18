I've just clocked Kate Garraway's comfortable shoes are royal-approved

Heels and I have a bit of a marred history, and I often choose a flat over anything more than half an inch. But Kate Garraway's latest look reminded me that heels can be comfortable - you've just got to know where to shop.

Earlier this week, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate wore a beautiful bodycon Coast Floral Midi Dress which she teamed with a pair of nude patent heels from British brand Sole Bliss.

© Instagram Kate looked gorgeous in a floral midi and glossy heels

While the shoe style Kate wore is a perfectly classic nude patent heel, it's the special details that struck me as genius and could be Kate's style secret. The shoe is all about being a comfortable way to wear high heels, whether you've got wider feet, bunions or just want a super comfy pair of shoes.

Let's break the shoes down, they're called the Cecilia; they're designed with triple-layer underfoot cushioning (which screams comfort to me, non?) and they have a special invisible stretch panel to add cushion to wider feet or those with bunions.

EXACT MATCH: Sole Bliss Cecilia Nude Patent Shoes © Sole Bliss £179 at Sole Bliss

What's more, the 2.5inch heel has a shock-resistant rubber piece, to help the shoes to be even more comfortable when walking or standing. The criss-cross straps not only look chic - and luxurious - but they're not just there as decorative pieces but to add support to the wearer.

These would be a great investment for summer occasions and those big events like weddings, the races and christening. Priced at £179, they're pricier than a high street shoe but as someone who has owned - and worn - a pair of boots from this brand for the past seven years, let me tell they're worth the spend.

In fact, the boots I own from Sole Bliss are so old they no longer make the style but as someone who suffers from bunions, the pointed heeled boots are the comfiest I own and I can wear them all day without suffering any soreness or pain from pinching.

EXACT MATCH: Coast Cross Neck Flute Sleeve & Hem Midi Wedding Guest Dress £79.20 at Coast

The wider toe box really accommodates a wider foot, and all of the extra detailing helps them to not just be great for the toe area but the overall foot too. Kate's shoes also come in black and metallic gold, and sizes 3 - 9 including half sizes, so you're really equipped to find your perfect fit.

Kate's stylist, Debbie Harper, styled the shoes with a floral midi but I could see them working just as well with a tailored pair of trousers, suit or a summery broderie anglaise dress. They'd even be a great pair of shoes to wear with jeans and a nice top, especially in the gold. They'd have looked great with her blue knitted Sezane dress too, worn earlier in the month or her floral Boden shirt dress.

Queen Camilla wearing Sole Bliss at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2018

The list of who's worn Sole Bliss reads like a who's who in the world of royals, film and TV. Stateside, Julia Roberts, Viola Davies, Rebel Wilson and Gabrielle Union have all worn the brand while in the UK, everyone from Dame Helen Mirren to Davina McCall, Stacey Solomon and Olivia Coleman have worn them. On the royal side, its a brand Queen Camilla has been spotted in many times, including the Ingrid Block Heels and the Carmen in navy suede.

As someone who suffers from wider feet (and bunions), I've even compiled the best wide feet shoe brands for fellow wider feels gals to shop like me.