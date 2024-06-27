Kate Garraway's super flattering ditsy floral dress is 50% off in the summer sale

TV star Kate Garraway looked fabulous in florals on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain, and I've tracked down where her ditsy floral print dress is from.

The 57-year-old presented the show wearing a Monsoon 'Micola' ditsy tea ruffle dress in a blue print, and she was styled by the show's long-running stylist Debbie Harper.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate Garraway was all smiles wearing her Monsoon dress

I searched for Kate's dress and spotted it on Monsoon in the summer sale - can you believe it? There's 50% off Kate's dress right now, and at the time of writing it was available in every size apart from a 10 and 12.

If you're thinking of purchasing the dress, shoppers say it fits true to size.

Kate customised the dress to her preference, adding a white collared blouse or a white collared bib underneath - it might be because the neckline of the dress wasn't her style, or perhaps she wanted to smarten up the dress to read the news.

© Debbie Harper Kate styled her Monsoon dress with a white collar underneath and a pair of nude shoes

I would say that this is a very flattering dress, and it has a similar shape to the Vampire's Wife, a dress brand favoured by the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and various other celebrities. The frill on the three-quarter sleeve is especially flattering - ideal if you don't like your arms on display.

While Kate Garraway wore this dress to work, I think this dress would be worthy of afternoon tea or for a wedding or a christening - any special occasion really. You can team it with stilettos, sandals or even cute little white trainers if that's your vibe.

If you're interested in finding the perfect floral dress, and this one isn't for you, I've created a whole edit of my favourite floral dresses on the high-street right now.

In an interview with lifestyle blog, Shelley & Michelle, Kate's stylist Debbie Harper said it's important for the presenters to look colourful and elegant, but not to be too overpriced. “We don’t use a lot of designer clothing," she said. "I prefer that the viewers can afford to buy the clothes they see. We might use a higher end of the high street, but I like to show that if you save up that little bit more to get something that’s a bit more expensive, which will last you longer and you’ll probably wear it over and over again.”

If you ever wondered whether Kate and her fellow GMB stars bicker over a dress, you'd be wrong,. Debbie said: “You very quickly learn what style the presenters like. When we get clothes that come in we’ll know. I’m very lucky I’ve got two assistants. We will know what is a Kate Garraway dress, a Charlotte Hawkins dress, a Laura Tobin dress. In one way it’s quite straight forward with the sizing. We know which brands do the size that fits them and then on the day, we try very hard to make everybody look pleasing to the eye when they are together and on screen.”